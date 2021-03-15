UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan

If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you may have seen a video of a man climbing atop a moving car to do pushups. Uttar Pradesh Police has now taken to Twitter to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter. Their post is complete with a clip.

UP Police’s clip opens to show the man’s stunt, then the scene changes to show the man apologizing for his behaviour. The video also features Ajay Kumar, SSP Firozabad who talks about the matter and also informs that a challan has been issued. The clip ends with an advisory note urging people not to get involved in such stunts and also informing how doing so is a punishable offence.

“Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law! Stay Strong, Stay Safe!” they tweeted while sharing the video along with the hashtags #UPPCares and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the post:

Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law !



Stay Strong, Stay Safe !#UPPCares #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/dvGSjtL2Az — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 13, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 57,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post received many appreciative comments from people.

A great effort done by the boy as well as our Honourable U. P. Police😅#Boys action vs U. P. Police reaction — Ashutosh Pathak (@Ashutosh7Pathak) March 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on the post?