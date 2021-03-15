IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
UP Police took to Twitter to share the post.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
UP Police took to Twitter to share the post.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan

People shared appreciative posts to react to Uttar Pradesh Police's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:34 PM IST

If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you may have seen a video of a man climbing atop a moving car to do pushups. Uttar Pradesh Police has now taken to Twitter to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter. Their post is complete with a clip.

UP Police’s clip opens to show the man’s stunt, then the scene changes to show the man apologizing for his behaviour. The video also features Ajay Kumar, SSP Firozabad who talks about the matter and also informs that a challan has been issued. The clip ends with an advisory note urging people not to get involved in such stunts and also informing how doing so is a punishable offence.

“Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law! Stay Strong, Stay Safe!” they tweeted while sharing the video along with the hashtags #UPPCares and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 57,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post received many appreciative comments from people.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh police twitter post
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Twitter took to their own platform to share a post about the issue.(Unsplash)
Twitter took to their own platform to share a post about the issue.(Unsplash)
trending

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:56 PM IST
People shared all sorts of comments on Twitter regarding the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cat watching the vibing cat video.(Screengrab)
The image shows a cat watching the vibing cat video.(Screengrab)
trending

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Since being shared the video has gathered more than one million views - and counting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a couple in a beach.(Scrrengrab)
The image shows a couple in a beach.(Scrrengrab)
trending

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
A montage of short clips, the video captures various couples performing different activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a dog and a hooman enjoying carrots.(Screengrab)
The image shows a dog and a hooman enjoying carrots.(Screengrab)
trending

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The video explains how most of the human food items are not suitable for the pet dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the image of Axar’s shades.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the image of Axar’s shades.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's post on ‘Axar’s shades’ prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chenab Bridge, set to be world's highest Railway bridge, under construction.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Chenab Bridge, set to be world's highest Railway bridge, under construction.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
trending

Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
“Excellent, no words to describe the marvelous and tremendous work,” wrote a Twitter user while reaction to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post was shared on Nasa Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The post was shared on Nasa Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
While explaining about the supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*, Nasa shared that it weighs "4 million times the mass of our Sun."
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Police took to Twitter to share the post.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
UP Police took to Twitter to share the post.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:34 PM IST
People shared appreciative posts to react to Uttar Pradesh Police's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the bald eagle covered in snow.(Facebook/Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam)
The image shows the bald eagle covered in snow.(Facebook/Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam)
trending

Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:26 AM IST
“Parenting at its best,” wrote a Facebook user while replying to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammys 2021: Lilly Singh took to Instagram to share the pictures.(Instagram/@lilly)
Grammys 2021: Lilly Singh took to Instagram to share the pictures.(Instagram/@lilly)
trending

Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Lilly Singh also shared a caption explaining why she selected Grammys 2021 event to wear the mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cat taking part in the obstacle challenge.(Twitter/@_SJPeace_)
The image shows a cat taking part in the obstacle challenge.(Twitter/@_SJPeace_)
trending

Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 AM IST
People replied to share which cat they relate to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Babaji Kamble dancing.(Twitter@dayakamPR)
The image shows Babaji Kamble dancing.(Twitter@dayakamPR)
trending

Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Netizens were thrilled to see Babaji Kamble's moves and showered their appreciation in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the artwork.(Instagram/@madelinerector)
The image shows the artwork.(Instagram/@madelinerector)
trending

Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST
While some were surprised at the precise creation, others lauded Rector’s patience to create something so time-consuming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her dog.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her dog.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
trending

Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit's post prompted people to share all sorts of replies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the solar-powered car.(ANI)
The image shows the solar-powered car.(ANI)
trending

Odisha farmer builds car that runs on solar-powered battery during lockdown

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The idea to build his own car hit Sushil Agarwal during the boring lockdown days and he started assembling the parts one by one to construct his vehicle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP