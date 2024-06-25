UP wedding guests punch, kick, maul each other over missing leg piece, couple gets married anyway

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly devolved into utter chaos after the bride and groom’s sides got into a fight over biryani. According to a report in Times Now, it all started when the baraatis (groom’s side) created a fuss claiming the biryani served to them did not have a single chicken leg piece. Guests at a wedding fight over missing leg piece in biryani.(X/@rahulroushan)

Enraged by this, the bride’s side also fired back with verbal abuses. The verbal argument between the families over biryani soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight. Footage that has gone viral on social media shows most of the wedding guests involved in the fight. The video shows guests kicking, punching and mauling each other indiscriminately. At one point, a man throws a plastic chair at another.

The incident took place at Sartaj Marriage Hall in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, reported Times Now. Footage of the incident has received thousands of views on X, where it has been widely circulated.

The video shows women trying to get away from the scene as hordes of men start fighting in earnest. Hardly anyone seems to be trying to put an end to the commotion. The fight lasted over half an hour, at which point some wedding guests wondered whether the Bareilly Police should get involved in the matter.

Eventually, the groom stepped in and announced that he would not get married. A shocked silence greeted this announcement. The bride’s family then started trying to persuade the groom to change his mind.

Eventually, the families put their differences aside and the wedding proceeded as planned. The couple tied the knot as per tradition and proceeded to their new home. The guests also ate and went back to their homes, peace restored. The matter was settled without intervention from the police.