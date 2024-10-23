US astronaut drinks ketchup directly from bottle while floating around in ISS: ‘Awesome or gross’

Astronaut Matthew Dominick’s X account is a treasure trove for space enthusiasts. A current resident of the International Space Station (ISS), the pilot always keeps his fans on Earth entertained with out-of-this-world visuals. His latest share captures him having fun at the ISS, drinking directly from a ketchup bottle while floating around in the space station. The image shows US astronaut Matthew Dominick drinking ketchup directly from a bottle while on the ISS. (X/@dominickmatthew)

“This one goes out to all the ketchup lovers out there. Everyone I’ve shared it with either thinks it is awesome or gross. Nothing in between. Also some interesting science stuff happening . . .” he wrote as he posted the fun video.

What does the video show?

Dominick shakes a bottle of ketchup as his fellow astronaut asks, “What are you doing?” He explains that he will drink the ketchup and squeeze the condiment right into his mouth. The video also captures the amused giggles of the other astronauts on the ISS.

Take a look at the interesting video:

What is social media’s verdict?

While some people were in awe of the feat, others were not so impressed. An individual posted, “The dynamics are interesting. Don’t count me in as awesome though. Ketchup is a great condiment… but I’ll leave it there. Safe trip home.” Another added, “OMG! That’s sick but so amazing.”

A third joked, “I just told my daughter not to do that on Earth! She loves ketchup!” A fourth wrote, “It's funny, gross and interesting. You're going to be bored out of your mind, when you get back to gravity. Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Who is Matthew Dominick?

The US astronaut joined NASA Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017. With a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Diego and a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, he also graduated form the US Naval Test Pilot School.