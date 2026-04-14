US expat working at Mumbai think tank says she's treated like an intern: 'I am in my 40s'

The OP also pointed out that other employees of similar age at the organisation are allowed hybrid work schedules, raising concerns about inconsistent treatment. “Other older employees, around my age, have a hybrid work schedule. For numerous reasons, mainly some chronic health issues that are exacerbated by stress/pollution, I cannot keep up with a 40+ hour workweek here, including commute.. This is a MAJOR problem for me,” she wrote.

However, she alleged that the head of the Indian organisation has imposed rules typically meant for junior staff. “The head of the Indian organization is treating me like I am an intern, requiring I report to HR if I am late because I am sick, that I keep the hours that the interns keep (I am in my 40s, they are like 20, I could be their mother),” she said.

In a Reddit post titled ‘Urgent advice needed! Expat in Indian workplace, just moved to Mumbai ’, the visiting fellow said her position is fully funded by a US organisation, with a formal agreement outlining limited responsibilities at the Indian think tank hosting her. “The MOU with the Indian organization clearly states that I only have to be onsite three days a week and the role of the Indian organization is to offer me support, to provide me with office space and to help with any connections I need to do my research,” she wrote.

A US -based academic currently on a year-long fellowship in Mumbai has caught the internet’s attention after claiming she is being “treated like an intern” despite her senior role and experience.

The woman also claimed that two previous fellows had faced similar challenges, though their shorter stays made the situation more manageable. “Not only the infantilization component, but the expectation that I will abide by the schedule of the young interns/junior employees (also in their 20s),” she shared.

I was told not to bring this up with the Indian executive director as she won't like it. But I am at a point where I don't care,” she added, stressing the need to “set boundaries” to protect her well-being.

(Also Read: Techie compares Bengaluru salary with US pay, calls ₹50 LPA package in India ‘lifestyle downgrade’)

Social media reactions The post drew dozens of responses, with many users urging her to formally escalate the issue.

“Please bring it up and in writing, let your colleagues in America know this as well. The Indian management style needs to be called out. We Indians are stuck here but try to change it, you could also help,” one user wrote.

“Welcome to toxic indian environment. Set boundaries otherwise this will become your life,” commented another.

A third user suggested she speak directly with HR and follow up with a written clarification. “You need to be authoritative and not bow down to these people. Wait and see what the Director says. Your problem is bigger than working from home, because you are literally not an intern so shouldn’t be reporting to HR for attendance. I assume they need to track your sick leave, so keeping HR in the loop for that makes sense. But be clear that you cannot be treated like an intern,” the user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)