US father throws 8-month-old son against wall after losing in video game: report

A father accused of throwing his infant son against a wall after losing in a video game has admitted to the act. Jalin White was arrested on the charges of child abuse. Reportedly, the kid who is admitted to the hospital is not expected to live, and if the baby dies, the 20-year-old will also be charged with homicide. Jalin White threw his 8-month-old son against a wall in a fit of rage over his video game loss. (Milwaukee County Jail)

“The defendant has confessed to this incident,” Milwaukee Assistant District Attorney Madeline Witte said, reported FOX19. “The defendant is also the only person with the ability and the opportunity to inflict this harm on the victim.”

According to the police, White was playing a video game while holding his 8-month-old baby. In a fit of rage, after losing in the game, he became frustrated and hurled the infant against the wall. Reportedly, he was watching the kid while the baby’s mother went out.

The outlet reported that according to the criminal complaint, White told detectives, “I heard the wall. It was hard on his head. It was hard. It was a loud, hard wall.”

“Not first abuse”

“This appears not to be the first abuse of conduct with this child based on the fact that there are multiple stages of healing of broken ribs,” the court commissioner said.

Reportedly, the hospital discovered several injuries at multiple stages of healing. The injuries include a clavicle fracture and six rib fractures.

What happens if the baby dies?

“This is likely going to become a homicide,” Witte said. “This is a severe level of violence for an innocent infant child, which had multiple injuries.”

If convicted, the accused stands to face up to 62 years in prison. However, if the case upgrades to homicide, the total could increase.