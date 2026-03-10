US man calls Indian medicine 'god-tier', says healthcare is 'far superior' to West
An American traveller exploring India has caught the internet’s attention after praising the country’s healthcare system, calling Indian medicine “truly god-tier” following his recovery from an illness during his trip.
Charlie Evans, who has been travelling across India for several months, shared his experience in an Instagram post. He said that the ease of accessing treatment and the combination of traditional and modern medicine in India left him impressed.
“I am an American and I have been living in India for the past 148 days. In the past week, I have been to the hospital twice. I am going to tell you what happened and why Indian medicine is far superior to medicine in the West,” he said in the clip.
He explained that he first fell sick a few weeks into his trip while travelling in Rajasthan. Suspecting that he had strep throat, he delayed visiting a hospital until he returned to Rishikesh, a decision he later said was a mistake, as going to a hospital in India is extremely easy.
‘Indian medicines better than West’
Evans said that he first visited a pharmacy where he bought Ayurvedic medicines such as Yogi Kanthika tablets for his throat and cough drops. “We don’t have these in the USA, but these are amazing,” he said, adding that he felt the ingredients used in Indian medicines were better than those available back home.
Evans also spoke about the role of home remedies in Indian households. He said friends introduced him to herbal remedies that helped ease his symptoms.
“When you live in India, you have Indian friends who give you herbal remedies. Sometimes you don’t even need the pharmacy or the emergency room because your Indian buddies already have something that helps,” he said.
Praising the country’s healthcare approach, Evans said the mix of Ayurveda, home remedies and modern medicine helped him recover quickly.
“Indian medicine is truly god-tier. First time getting sick in India and wow, what an eye-opener. From comforting home remedies and Ayurveda to modern medicines, everything worked together to get me back on my feet fast,” he wrote in the caption of the video.
Social media reactions
The clip quickly gained traction online, with many social media users agreeing with his observations.
“Here, you can just walk to the hospital and do walk-in treatment for anything. In the USA, you gotta get a doctor, and all he recommends is so weird, and the insurance there is so expensive. In India, you can be covered for 200 dollars for a year, but in the US, 1000 a month lol,” one user commented.
“India healthcare is much better than the West, you don't get to wait for days, you get treated economically, you get Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Allopathy, all treatments,” wrote another.
“These are really good. It's ayurvedic and plant-based without any nasty chemicals. Long live Ayurveda. Thanks for respecting Indian medicine,” wrote a third user.
