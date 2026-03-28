US man in Japan uses Google’s Nano Banana to decode hotel AC remote after waking up at 4 am

A US man has shared how artificial intelligence helped him navigate a language barrier during a hotel stay in Japan, leaving social media users amused and impressed. The man, identified as Michael S. Galpert, posted about the experience on X, where the post has already attracted more than 89,000 views and sparked several reactions online. A man used Google’s Nano Banana to translate a Japanese AC remote. (X/@msg)

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According to Galpert, he woke up around 4 am feeling uncomfortable due to the heat in his hotel room. The problem, however, was that he could not understand the markings on the air conditioner remote control, which were written in Japanese.

Instead of struggling to figure it out manually, he turned to an AI-powered solution.

AI generates translated version of remote Galpert shared a post containing two images that demonstrated the unusual fix. The first image showed the air conditioner remote control with buttons labelled in Japanese. The second image showed the same remote, but with the markings translated into English using Google Gemini Nano Banana.

He explained the moment in the caption of the post, writing:

"I was woken up at 4 am because it was too hot in the hotel room. The Nano Banana gods saved the day. Prompt: “Create an image in English.”"

The translated version allowed him to quickly understand the functions on the remote and adjust the air conditioner without further confusion.

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