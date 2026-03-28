US man in Japan uses Google’s Nano Banana to decode hotel AC remote after waking up at 4 am
A man woke up to a hot hotel room in Japan and used Google’s Nano Banana to convert the Japanese AC remote labels into English.
A US man has shared how artificial intelligence helped him navigate a language barrier during a hotel stay in Japan, leaving social media users amused and impressed. The man, identified as Michael S. Galpert, posted about the experience on X, where the post has already attracted more than 89,000 views and sparked several reactions online.
(Also read: Viral photo of AI woman in cafe spooks internet, Google’s Nano Banana Pro stuns with lifelike realism)
According to Galpert, he woke up around 4 am feeling uncomfortable due to the heat in his hotel room. The problem, however, was that he could not understand the markings on the air conditioner remote control, which were written in Japanese.
Instead of struggling to figure it out manually, he turned to an AI-powered solution.
AI generates translated version of remote
Galpert shared a post containing two images that demonstrated the unusual fix. The first image showed the air conditioner remote control with buttons labelled in Japanese. The second image showed the same remote, but with the markings translated into English using Google Gemini Nano Banana.
He explained the moment in the caption of the post, writing:
"I was woken up at 4 am because it was too hot in the hotel room. The Nano Banana gods saved the day. Prompt: “Create an image in English.”"
The translated version allowed him to quickly understand the functions on the remote and adjust the air conditioner without further confusion.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet amused by the creative solution
The post quickly caught the attention of users online, many of whom found the situation relatable and amusing. Several users praised the clever use of AI in solving a small but frustrating travel problem.
One user wrote, "This is actually genius, I never thought of doing this while travelling." Another said, "AI is becoming the ultimate travel hack at this point." A third user commented, "Waking up at 4 am and still figuring this out deserves respect."
Others also related closely to the situation, with one remarking, "Hotel remotes in another language are always confusing, this is so relatable." Another added, "Technology really saved you there, imagine trying random buttons half asleep." One more user said, "Nano Banana gods indeed, this is hilarious and useful at the same time."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More