US Navy members sing popular Hindi song from Swadesh, Indian Ambassador shares clip

A video shared by Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu featuring some members of the US Navy has garnered much praise from netizens. Shared on Sandhu’s official Twitter handle, the video shows the group of four singing a popular Bollywood song accompanied with instruments. After watching the video, you may get goosebumps.

“This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO's dinner last night!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip by Sandhu. The recording starts with the members of the band singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera composed by A. R. Rahman for the movie Swades.

The clip was also shared on the US Navy Band’s Twitter with the caption, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli”.

Take a look at the video shared by Sandhu:

'ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' 🇮🇳🇺🇸



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

Shared on March 28, the clip has amassed over 3.1 lakh views and several comments. While some

Great rendition of the theme song from Swades by the US Navy - @AshGowariker @iamsrk @WeAreSwades Thanks Ambassador for sharing — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 28, 2021

Does the main singer is of Indian origin or have any Indian family roots.. That pitch variations of song, while singing are very typical of those Indian.. — Gautam (@Gautam_0008) March 29, 2021

Aptly described in the lyrics, here’s wishing ever lasting and strong bilateral ties between our two great countries 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sanjeev Ghanekar (@SGGhanekar) March 28, 2021

ye Jo desh hai Mera Swades hai Mera ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B1XuP2e0e7 — Harsh Mishra (@iamharsh55) March 28, 2021

What are your thoughts on this share?