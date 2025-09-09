‘12 damaged teeth, cut on chin’: Indian-origin couple claims brutal attack by Chinese man in Switzerland, hotel responds

Nikata and Karan were on their long-overdue honeymoon with a tour across Europe when it was cut short after they were allegedly attacked by a Chinese man at a hotel in Switzerland. The Indian-origin couple, who currently reside in Canada, claimed that the attack left them with post-traumatic stress disorder and severe anxiety issues. Nikita further shared that the alleged brutal attack caused permanent damage to her jaw, while also impacting her teeth. The hotel, run by a Chinese family, has denied the claims, calling them false. Nikita claims she was attacked by an elderly Chinese man at a Swiss hotel. (Nikita and Karan)

Nikita and Karan, an Indian-origin couple, were allegedly attacked while in Switzerland. (Nikita and Karan)

“It all started with a fan”

In a conversation with HT.com, Nikita, who is from Mumbai and lives in Canada, said that when they checked in at Seehotel Schwert in Switzerland on June 19, they reached the room and found no fans. So, the couple asked for a fan as it was very hot and there was no AC. She said that they were provided with a “tiny fan,” and the next day, they rented another fan from a nearby shop.

The couple claims that when the room service came to clean their room, they took back the fan the hotel provided but without informing the couple. When they called the reception at night to talk about it and explained what they wanted with the help of Google Translate, a hotel staff member came to return the fan but allegedly misbehaved with Nikita and Karan, at one point calling them “stupid.”

The assault allegedly took place on the day they were set to check out. When they went to the breakfast area to pick fruits, Nikita alleged that the man from the night before came running towards her, screaming, but stopped when he saw Karan enter the room.

“His treatment to us was very insulting and was very respectful to other people who are speaking German and were White,” Nikita told HT.com, adding they were the only Indians during their 5-day stay at the establishment.

Nikita claimed she wanted to notify the hotel of what had happened at night and approached a hotel staff member at the breakfast venue. However, when Nikita approached her, the woman allegedly behaved dismissively and disrespectfully.

Nikita got medical treatment after an alleged attack by a Chinese man in Switzerland. (Nikita and Karan)

“This old man came up, he was very close to my husband’s face. It felt like he was about to hit him,” Nikita said, claiming that at that point she started recording the interaction as there were no cameras in the hotel. Allegedly, the man tried snatching the phone out of her hand, following which she stopped recording.

She claimed that at this point, the man, who was well over six feet and had a heavy build, started kicking and punching the couple. He allegedly threw a big ceramic mug at Nikita, knocking out her tooth, leaving her bleeding.

“He threw a big and heavy ceramic mug at my face and I lost one tooth completely, 11 other teeth are damaged,” Nikita said. Karan added that his wife also had a cut on her upper lip and bruising on her chin. She claimed that it also caused TMJ damage and that she had to go through a series of dental procedures. However, she will never regain the full function of her jaws.

Karan said that when he and Nikita tried to leave through a back door, the man hit him. Eventually, they ran out, and with the help of some elderly women outside the hotel, they called the police and the medical services.

Nikata said her teeth were damaged in an alleged attack. (Nikita and Karan)

Following this, Karan spent considerable time at the local police station while Nikita was getting her treatment alone. Eventually, the couple, who were scheduled to go to Italy on June 24, had to cut short their trip and return to Canada.

What did the hotel say about the allegations?

In an email to HT.com, the hotel said, “We were deeply shocked and saddened to see how the situation has been portrayed on social media. Their claims are highly misleading and do not reflect the truth of what happened. While we had initially chosen not to issue a public statement—trusting that all facts submitted to the Swiss police would speak for themselves—we believe it is now necessary to clarify the situation to protect our staff and our reputation.”

The hotel management claimed that the couple was rude from the moment they arrived, allegedly demanding a free gift. The establishment alleged that when the hotel owner gave the couple a fan from his house, they misbehaved, saying, “We paid, so you must do it.”

“She then aggressively pulled out her phone and began recording the staff’s face at close range. When told that recording without consent is illegal in Switzerland, she refused to stop. She kicked the staff member, and her husband joined in. Together, they physically assaulted a 60-year-old employee, knocking off his glasses, causing facial bleeding, nose injury, and head trauma. The staff member, in self-defense, grabbed and threw a glass, which accidentally hit the woman’s tooth. The police were called. Evidence was recorded, including blood-stained glasses and visible injuries. The injured staff was taken to hospital and is still recovering,” Seehotel Schwert said in an email to HT.com.

The hotel called the Indian-origin couple’s claims false and their narrative misleading. “It is a blatant reversal of reality and an attempt to manipulate public opinion.”

“We hereby declare that Seehotel Schwert will never host or welcome these two individuals again in our hotel."

“Dream trip turned into nightmare”

The couple denied the hotel’s allegations, adding that they have pursued legal means. They claimed they had to pay for the medical treatment and lost money after cutting their 13-day trip short.

The couple said they were on their overdue honeymoon, which they couldn't take after their wedding and had been waiting for the trip for nearly two years, turned into a nightmare after the alleged attack.

While Karan is a Canadian citizen, Nikita is waiting for her Citizenship.