89 Indians in the list of ‘Worst of the Worst’ criminals issued by Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its new “Worst of the Worst” website. According to a social media post by the agency, the site has a list of “criminal illegal aliens” who were arrested and convicted. The list includes the names, pictures, crimes and nationalities of those convicted. At the moment, there are 89 Indians on the site. The Department of Homeland Security announced its “Worst of the Worst” website.​ (DHS)

“DHS has launched http://WOW.DHS.GOV so Americans can see the criminal illegal aliens we are arresting, their crimes, and the communities we removed them from. Yesterday, @ICEgov arrested more murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers from American communities,” tweeted the Department of Homeland Security.

What does the website show? The website opens with a brief write-up that reads, “Arrested:Worst of the Worst. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under Secretary Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here.”

Below it are search boxes marked “Search Terms”, “Country of Origin”, and “State”. A user can search for an arrested individual using their name or nationality.

What are the indiviuals convicted of? The Indians listed on the website were arrested and convicted of various crimes, including sexual offence, rape, drug trafficking, larceny, DUI, hit and run, smuggling, fraud, robbery, assault, kidnap, money laundering, drug possession and domestic violence. At the time of writing this report, only one individual was convicted of homicide.

Why launch the website? “President Trump and Secretary Noem understand that when it comes to illegal alien crime, every state is a border state. That’s why DHS is making it even easier for users to search by state on our new 'Worst of the Worst' website, offering the American people even greater transparency to see the criminals law enforcement are removing from their community,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“The Trump administration is removing murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and other criminals from communities across the country. Our message is clear: we will protect the American people no matter where they live.”