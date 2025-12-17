The Voice Season 28 announces winner: Who bagged $100,000 prize and record deal?

The winner of The Voice Season 28 has been officially announced following a two-night grand finale. After nominating an MVP from their respective teams, coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire have finally crowned a champion. The Voice Season 28 crowned Aiden Ross from Team Niall as the champion, winning $100,000 and a recording contract.(The Voice)

The Voice Season 28 crowns its winner

Aiden Ross, representing Team Niall, has won The Voice Season 28. His winning prize include $100,000 cash and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. The agreement offers studio assistance, distribution, marketing, and exposure on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and radio.

The Voice Season 28 grand finale

Over the course of the two nights, host Carson Daly introduced special guests and previous winners to the stage. The event also showcased the final six contestants vying for the top position. The other finalists were Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba), Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé), Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop), Max Chambers (Team Bublé), and Dek of Hearts (Team Niall).

Ross, the champion of Season 28, continues the legacy of Season 27 champion Adam David, securing a victory for coach Michael Bublé, who previously had two contestants reach the finale earlier this year.

Thrilling performances

Although the live finale of The Voice typically showcases performances from all four coaches, Horan opted out of this tradition due to being on vocal rest for health concerns. Fortunately, coach Reba McEntire filled in to perform alongside Team Niall.

Team Niall kicked off their performance with ‘Fishin’ in the Dark’ by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, followed by “Let It Go” by James Bay. Young contestant Chambers performed Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” and Whitney Houston’s “One Moment In Time.” The other performers entertained the audience with ‘Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” a song originally performed by Vicki Lawrence and later re-recorded by McEntire in 1991.

Jazz McKenzie delivered renditions of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds” and ‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo. The eventual winner performed “Golden Hour” by JVKE and “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA.