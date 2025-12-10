Airplane makes crash landing on top of Toyota Camry on Florida freeway, passengers escape serious injuries

A rare incident left a 57-year-old woman injured as an aircraft crashed and landed on a freeway in Florida on Monday night, colliding with a vehicle in the process. The aircraft in question was a fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 being flown by a 27-year-old pilot whose identity remains hidden. Airplane crash lands on top of a Toyota car on Florida freeway.(X/@DrYashTiwari)

According to Fox News, at around 5:45 PM (local time), this plane tried to make an emergency landing on Interstate-95 in Merritt Island after experiencing issues with its engine. Apart from the plane’s pilot, there was another passenger on the aircraft, also a 27-year-old, but both avoided suffering any injuries.

However, the plane did collide with a 2023 Toyota Camry, and the woman driving it suffered minor injuries. Fox News reports that the plane appeared to have landed on top of the vehicle before skidding in front of the Camry.

The New York Post reports that the car behind the Camry recorded the incident through its dash cam. This vehicle belonged to a man named Jim Coffey. He spoke to a local media outlet and shared his experience of witnessing the accident.

“We just saw this plane drop out of the sky,” Coffey told Spectrum News 13.

His son, Peter Coffey. provided extra details about the incident. “I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side,” Peter said. “I thought it might, maybe, aim around and not hit the car, but bam! The wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car.”

An investigation will now be carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration into the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol will also conduct an inquiry.

Crash on the highway leaves 1 dead

In the early hours of Tuesday, a crash involving a Ford pickup truck and a semi-truck left one person dead on the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike. The incident happened near the exit to Northwest 12th Street, close to Sweetwater, according to local10.com.

It further reported that authorities have confirmed the death of a Hispanic man who was driving the pickup truck. The driver of the semi-truck did not suffer any injuries.

“The Ford collided into the rear of a Semi truck at a high rate of speed,” a spokesperson of Florida Highway Patrol told Local 10 News. “The Ford then collided into the right concrete barrier wall. The crash caused the Semi truck to lose control and collide with the left concrete barrier wall.”

The incident led to the closure of three southbound lanes for around five hours following the incident.

