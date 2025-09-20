‘America doesn’t have enough talent to replace H-1B employees’: Bold claim sparks social media debate

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that will impose a $100,000 hike in the H-1B visa fee. The news has created chatter on social media, including a user claiming that America currently lacks the proper talent to replace all those staying in the US under H-1B visas. The post was shared on Blind, a platform where professionals anonymously converse about their work-life challenges. Social media is filled with posts about the H-1B visa fee hike. (Pexels)

“America doesn’t have enough talent to replace H-1B employees,” a user of the platform wrote, adding, “Either the jobs will move overseas, or Trump will eat a taco again and backpedal.”

The post has prompted a series of remarks on the platform. An individual, who claims to be working at an American company, posted, “We have enough talent at this point to not need most H-1Bs, and 100k is unlikely to greatly impact those we do need.”

Another added, “Exactly. There are H1Bs the country needs, and the $100k is manageable for them (most make $400k+). Then there are the $50k/yr H1Bs who are only here because they are cheaper than US labor. They'd be out of luck if the new fee were $25k/yr, but good riddance. The US has no strategic need for low-skilled tech workers working for peanuts.”

A third remarked, “Oh no, what will we do without the project managers and consultants who do nothing?????” A fourth wrote, “America has enough talent but not enough ‘hard workin’ talent. They need breaks for vet appointments, skiing, football, mental health, and more. They are not hard core, which is not a bad thing if you are a corn farmer, but won't work in highly competitive, high-paying tech jobs.” Many, however, agreed with the OP.

According to a statement issued by White House, titled, “RESTRICTION ON ENTRY OF CERTAIN NONIMMIGRANT WORKERS,” entry into the USA is restricted except for those “whose petitions are accompanied or supplemented by a payment of $100,000.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)