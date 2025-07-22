Amy Bradley's family: Where are her parents and brother now?

Amy Lynn Bradley is Missing, an all-new docuseries from Netflix, provides in-depth analysis into the mysterious disappearance of a woman with the same name. In March 1998, the 23-year-old went missing from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, while she was sailing with her family from Aruba's Oranjestad to Curaçao in the Dutch Antilles. Amy Bradley was 23 years old and had just graduated from college when she disappeared.(Netflix)

In the docuseries, Amy's parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, as well as her brother Brad Bradley, have recalled those early days and talked about how they continue to live in limbo, hoping to find answers in the nearly three-decade-long unsolved case, Today reported. While it still remains unclear what happened to Amy, here is all you need to know about her family members.

Also Read: Who is Amy Lynn Bradley? What happened to 23-year-old who vanished on a Royal Caribbean cruise

Where are Amy Bradley's parents and brother now?

Amy was joined by her parents and younger brother on the trip, which took place before she moved into her first apartment. She went missing on the fourth day of the cruise.

In the Netflix docuseries, her mother Iva said, “Somebody knows something, somebody saw something, somebody heard something, somebody told somebody something... Nobody can keep a secret their entire life.”

Her parents, Iva and Ron Bradley, both in their 70s now, continue to stay in Virginia. They try to ensure that Amy Bradley’s case remains in the spotlight. They can be heard talking about their experience of the past few decades in the docuseries, which reflects how the couple is shaping their lives in Amy's absence.

When the incident took place on March 24, 1998, Amy was 23 years old, while her younger brother was 21. Iva Bradley says they have “lost a lot of years” in their life searching for the daughter, but added that they “won’t stop.” Interestingly, they still keep a few of Amy Bradley’s belongings with them, including the keys to her car and the spare change in her wallet.

Brad Bradley, now in his late 40s, remembers the final moments with his elder sister Amy as they danced at the ship’s nightclub and spent some time talking on their cabin’s balcony. Following Amy's disappearance, Brad left college and moved back home.

Talking about the “most depressing period,” Brad said in the docuseries, he felt that “one of the most important people in my life was gone.” Amy's case remains open with the FBI to date. This means that the investigation agencies and her family have been searching for her for nearly 10,000 days.

FAQs:

1. Was Amy Bradley ever found?

No, she has not been found to date, and her case remains an open mystery.

2. Did the Bradley family sue Royal Caribbean?

A year after Amy's disappearance, her parents filed two lawsuits against Royal Caribbean Cruises, claiming negligence on their part.

3. When was the last sighting of Amy Bradley?

She went missing during the early morning hours of March 24, 1998.