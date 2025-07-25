Apple introduces public beta of iOS 26: Know what’s new and who can use the latest update

Apple has officially released the public beta preview version of iOS 26, allowing users to check out one of the most significant iPhone software redesigns in over a decade. Introduced during WWDC 2025, the update brings a complete aesthetic refresh, nicknamed ‘Liquid Glass’, along with new AI-powered features and app upgrades. Public beta preview version of iOS 26 is available for eligible devices.(REUTERS)

At the heart of iOS 26 is Liquid Glass, a design overhaul which replaces flat 2D visuals with fluid, animated elements, CNBC reported.

Menus appear to morph and float; translucent buttons ripple with movement and the system reacts more naturally to taps and swipes. The interface’s bubbly, glass-like animations are aimed at making iPhones feel more alive and interactive. Even the lock screen has got a refresh and users can now reposition the clock, add widgets and maintain visibility for notifications and Live Activities.

Major app overhauls

According to a Short Cut report, Apple has also improved key applications like Phone app, Messages, Apple Maps, and others. Phone app now combines recent calls and voicemails on one screen with the help of call screening and hold assist to filter spam or manage on-hold time.

In messages, users can now add custom backgrounds, conversation polls, while the message filtering has been bettered. In iOS 26, users get a cleaner interface of camera and photos and it has a modern layout easing the navigation. Apple Music now has features like lyric translation, pronunciation and AutoMix.

Meanwhile, Apple Maps now remembers the Visited Places during trips and Apple Wallet supports digital passports and redesigned boarding passes.

Apple iOS 26 AI features

Even though the Siri AI overhaul was pushed to 2026, iOS 26 now has smarter tools, which include live translations in messages, FaceTime and phone, according to CNBC.

It also boasts visual intelligence which lets users analyze screenshots using AI, emoji remixing and AI-enhanced shortcuts.

Release timeline and device compatibility

Full release of iOS26 is expected in fall 2025 and will likely coincide with the launch of iPhone 17 series. However, Apple has made the public beta available now for those eager to test new features and provide feedback, the CNBC report states.

Supported devices for iOS 26

A variety of iPhone devices, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) and the iPhone 11, will support Apple's iOS 26. The update will also be available to users of iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

How to install the iOS 26 Beta?

Apple has released the Public Beta of iOS 26 for those who are keen to test it out before the official release. Users must enroll their device on Apple's Beta Software Program website in order to install it. Once registered, users can choose iOS 26 Public Beta from Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates on their iPhone, then follow the on-screen directions to finish the installation.

FAQs

Is iOS 26 the release date?

No, the official release date is expected in Fall 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Is iOS 26 available now?

The public beta preview version of iOS 26 is available for eligible devices.

Which iPhones can use iOS 26?

iPhone 11 and later, including iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer), are compatible with iOS 26.

Has iOS 26 public beta been released?

Yes, Apple released the public beta on July 15, 2025.