Apple's limited-edition iPhone Pocket brutally mocked: '$230 for a cut-up sock'

Apple has launched iPhone Pocket for its users, and the limited-edition accessory has sparked widespread chatter on social media. The two versions of the accessory, priced at $149.95 and $229.95, have left people mocking it, with many calling it a sock-like crossbody bag. Apple's limited-edition holiday item iPhone Pocket. (Apple)

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “This sock or 'iPhone Pocket' is for $230,” while sharing a picture of the product. Another user added, “Apple debuts iPhone Pocket, a limited edition iPhone sock-style accessory.”

Also Read: iOS 26 Liquid Glass by Apple mocked for copying Windows Vista

A third commented, “The iPhone pocket everybody. $230 for a cut-up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple.” A fourth wrote, “iPhone Pocket: $150. Your gym sock: $0.15.” Many have shared memes that show googly eyes edited on iPhone Pocket.

About iPhone Pocket:

The product is a collaboration between ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple. The company defines the item as a “singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone.” It has been crafted in Japan, and the design drew inspiration from “the concept of a piece of cloth.”

Apple stated that the special-edition item comes in two versions: a short strap (priced at $149.95) and a long strap (priced at $229.95). While the short strap is available in eight colours, the long one has three hues.

"The short strap design is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black; the long strap design is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.”

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” said Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

Where can you buy an iPhone Pocket?

The sale of the item will begin on Friday, November 14, in selected Apple Store locations in the USA. It will also be available at apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.