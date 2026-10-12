Barbie packaging draws backlash over alleged Nazi salute imagery: '100% boycotting Mattel'

A Barbie doll’s packaging has sparked controversy online after a shopper claimed that illustrations of spectators in the background appeared to show Nazi salutes. The video triggered a debate online. (X/@Tr00peRR)

It all started after a TikTok content creator, Ana Elizabeth, shared a video showing a gymnastics-themed Barbie from Mattel’s “You Can Do Anything” collection. She said that she spotted the doll while browsing a CVS pharmacy in the US.

At first glance, the doll appears innocent enough - dressed in a gymnastics leotard and holding ribbons and batons. The packaging also appears to depict a crowd watching a gymnastics performance. However, Elizabeth pointed out several blue-coloured figures in the background whose raised arms, she claimed, resembled the infamous Nazi salute.

In the TikTok video, she zoomed in on the illustrations and questioned how the imagery had made its way onto packaging for a children’s toy. She also added what sounded like a German marching song to the clip and joked in the caption that Barbie’s coach would be “heil-y disappointed” if she failed to win the Olympics.