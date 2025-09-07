Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe finds new love after split from Arthur Donald; ‘It’s the best thing ever’

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Bill Gates, has started dating someone else after ending her two-year relationship with Arthur Donald. Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe(Instagram/@phoebegates)

On Thursday's episode of her and Sophia Kianni's podcast, "The Burnouts," the Phia creator gushed over her new partner, claiming he isn't on social media.

Phoebe Gates' new romance

“It’s amazing. It’s the best thing ever. And this is completely new for me. I’ve never been with someone like this,” she stated, as per Page Six.

Phoebe informed her listeners that she connects with her new boyfriend by sharing the videos she creates for her brand, but she withheld any other specifics about him.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, well, sit on down, bud. Let me show you the new video that we just dropped on the Phia account because I put my left titty into producing this thing, okay? So, you’re going to sit here, and you’re going to watch it.’ And he’s like, ‘Okay,’ ” she said.

All about Phoebe and Donald's relationship

The 22-year-old Phoebe and Donald, who is also one of Paul McCartney's grandsons, were initially connected in October 2023 after she posted a picture of them on Instagram.

She wrote in the post's description, “Paris on film.”

After graduating from Stanford University the following summer, she subsequently verified that they were dating.

As Phoebe documented her graduation journey for Nylon, she called Donald, 26, her lover. In another picture, she mentioned that her boyfriend "cleans up nicely."

Later, in September, they went to The Albies with Phoebe's mother, Melinda Gates.

The New York Times revealed earlier this year that although Donald lives in California, he frequently traveled to New York City on the weekends to see Phoebe.

According to the outlet, the two were first acquainted when Phoebe worked with designer Stella McCartney, Donald's aunt.

Phoebe dated Robert Ross, another Stanford alumnus, before she fell in love with Donald.

Donald had previously been connected to Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.