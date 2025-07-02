Burger King Japan launches wild 1,900-calorie ‘Baby Body’ burger. Here's what to know

Burger King Japan has introduced one of its biggest food items - the ‘Baby Body’ Burger. The dish weighs 668 grams and packs a whopping 1,876 calories. The announcement has been made in partnership with the Japan Sumo Association, Dexerto reported. The all-new item by Burger King Japan has been positioned among the ‘Yokozuna-class,’ which is the highest rank in sumo wrestling. Burger King Japan is launching a massive 1,900-calorie burger(Representational Image)

‘Baby Body’ Burger: What is it?

Inspired by sumo wrestlers, the latest item from the brand consists of five flame-grilled beef patties and four slices of cheddar cheese. Additionally, there are four strips of bacon and an adequate amount of pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a tangy sauce.

Its launch coincides with the Grand Sumo Tournament in the city of Nagoya. It will be available at select Burger King outlets across the country.

Burger King’s new ‘Baby Body’ burger price

People can purchase the Baby Body Burger for ¥2,590 (roughly $18). It is being offered as a meal with fries and a drink for ¥2,890 ($20).

The burger, which goes on sale next week, is dubbed a “yokozuna-class jumbo-size burger,” The Times reported.

Through this initiative, Burger King Japan looks forward to raising customers' interest in the national sport and expanding sumo wrestling’s fan base, per the outlet.

As part of the collaboration, customers can avail a limited-edition sticker that features the logo of Japan Sumo Association.

What to know?

The “Baby Body” burger is packed with 1,876 calories. This makes it way bigger than all the other items in the Burger King menu, including Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese, which clocks in at 1,350 calories.

In comparison, it is nearly triple the calories in a standard Whopper. Most adults usually require anywhere between 1,600 and 3,000 calories a day to remain healthy, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

