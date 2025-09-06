California nudist resort faces lawsuit after owners impose clothing rule

For decades, Olive Dell Ranch in the San Jacinto foothills was known as one of southern California’s friendliest nudist resorts. Established in 1952, the 136-acre property offered affordable rents, hiking trails and a close-knit community. Residents lived in RVs or mobile homes and paid membership fees that gave them access to a pool, clubhouse, showers and a restaurant. A California resort faced lawsuits as residents alleged rights violations.(Representational image/Unsplash)

But according to a report by The Guardian, the atmosphere began to change after new ownership took over in 2019. The new owners had initially pledged to preserve Olive Dell’s naturist identity. However, in late 2024 they announced a dramatic change, declaring the property a “textile park” where clothing would be required at all times. Long-time residents say this decision, combined with deteriorating facilities and evictions, marked a sharp decline.

Allegations of discrimination and abuse

More than 50 current and former residents have now filed a lawsuit against the owners, accusing them of civil rights violations, elder abuse, unfair business practices and labour violations. They allege that rents were raised, complaints were met with threats of eviction and services essential to daily living were neglected.

“We are just trying to survive,” resident Nancy Roeder, who has lived at Olive Dell for more than a decade, told KTLA, which first reported on the case. Attorney Frances M Campbell, representing the residents, described the matter as “at its heart an anti-discrimination case”.

According to the complaint, the owners allegedly stopped maintaining the water system, roads, showers and tennis courts. Landscaping was abandoned in the fire-prone region and shared facilities, including the pool, sauna and restaurant, fell into disrepair. Trash collection lapsed, electricity bills rose sharply and potable water supplies were cut off.

Community under pressure

The lawsuit claims that the neglect was intentional, designed to push out long-term tenants, many of whom are elderly, disabled or living on fixed incomes. One resident recalled being called a “nasty person” simply for following the nudist tradition.

Residents have attempted to keep the community liveable by carrying out maintenance themselves. “They are basically making the place as nice as they can with their own money and labour and hoping this lawsuit changes something,” Campbell said.

Troubling past incidents

As per a report by The Guardian, Olive Dell also drew headlines last year when a resident was charged with the murders of two neighbours. The lawsuit alleges the owners refused to clean or secure the crime scene, leading to rodent infestations and leaving residents traumatised.

Attempts to reach Olive Dell Ranch for comment were unsuccessful. In an interview with KTLA, a property manager accused tenants of vandalism and failing to pay rent and utility bills.