Candidate lists OnlyFans as ‘recent experience’ for a director-level job role: 'I skimmed this person's social media'

A recent post about a resume has ignited discussion among Reddit users after the candidate listed OnlyFans as recent work experience for a high-profile job. The recruiter who shared the post claimed that it made them search the candidate’s social media profiles, which led to the discovery of “extremely politically charged” remarks by the applicant. A post about a candidate’s OnlyFans experience had prompted a discussion on Reddit. (Representational image). (File Photo, Unsplash)

“My firm is hiring for a director-level role, and just by happenstance, I'm the one conducting phone screens for this role, just due to other projects and vacations,” the Redditor wrote.

The recruiter explained that on paper, the candidate had “an advanced degree, a professional certification, and tons of good experience.”

“That is, until their most recent exp is OF. I was doubting myself, maybe that's not a hard knock out. So I took an extra step I don't usually do and skimmed this person's social media, and man, does this person have some extremely politically charged opinions to put it... nicely. We work with at risk kids so that's a hard no for me. I just can't figure out the rationale for this sort of thing being on a resume,” the Redditor added.

What did social media say?

An individual shared, “A while ago I had someone include a photo of themselves wearing a giant spiked dog collar (they were also a furry, which they made very clear in their application, and I'm not sure if that makes it better? or worse?) while applying for a corporate role, which they were actually very qualified for and it sent me into an ethical crisis of whether or not I should interview them. Another person included a link to her Instagram on her resume, where there were numerous shots of her in bikinis in the waves, girl-on-girl softc**e, etc. and she was applying to an accountant role!! Like don't tell me these things!! I don't care what you do outside of work or as a side hustle, why t* would you include them in your resumes and applications?!?!?!”

Another posted, “Same in Australia! Someone posted a photo of them with 2 shotguns slung over their shoulders while applying to be a children’s counsellor. It was a quick no.”

A third expressed, “I received a guy's speeding ticket where he was supposed to put his resume, so there's that.” The OP responded, “That's actually very funny. Did this person at least have a good speed like 100 mph and not just 50 in a 25.”

A fourth wrote, “I had a resume where the guy ran a hedge fund, followed by a three-year employment gap. Googling him revealed that the hedge fund was fake. He got pulled off a plane by the feds while trying to flee the country with his investor’s money. He was in prison for those three years.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)