Comedian Drew Lynch stunned as audience steps up to save man’s life during show: ‘It was incredible’

Comedian Drew Lynch witnessed a terrifying moment at his Washington show. During his performance in Spokane, Lynch saw a man in the crowd suffer a cardiac arrest. The stand-up comic, known for his run on America’s Got Talent, paused mid-set when he realised something was wrong, reported People. Drew Lynch visited Mr Wende who suffered a cardiac arrest during the comedian's Spokane show.(Instagram)

In a video shared on TikTok, Lynch asked, “Oh no, is everything okay?” before someone responded in the negative. Audience members quickly jumped into action, called 911, and began chest compressions.

One woman was heard saying she was ‘starting compressions’ while another volunteered to assist. For over five minutes, several members of the audience took turns performing CPR on the man, later identified as Mr Wende, who had no pulse, the People report added.

Miracle in the middle of a comedy set

Lynch said the man was revived shortly before paramedics arrived. “With the combined efforts of total strangers and honestly, by what felt like a miracle that night, he was revived right there in the room,” he captioned his post.

The comedian, visibly shaken, told the crowd, “It was incredible, dude. You just came together in a really cool way, you saved that guy’s life.” He asked the audience to give a round of applause to those who stepped in to help.

Later, trying to lighten up the mood, Lynch joked, “I have the hardest job in the world now.” He acknowledged how surreal it was to return to comedy after witnessing such a life-and-death moment.

Lynch paid a visit to Wende in hospital

The following day, as per his Instagram post, Lynch visited Wende in the hospital, where he completed his set for him and spent time with his family. The comedian shared pictures of the visit and said, “Getting to laugh and share stories with his family for hours was the reminder I needed of why comedy is so needed, especially when the world feels so divided.”

Wende’s son, Nathan, also shared a heartfelt message thanking the strangers who saved his father. “You gave us the gift of more time with our dad and papa,” he wrote, and added his father was recovering well, a Honey Nine report added.

According to Lynch, who has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, the experience was a sobering reminder of the power of community. “The whole audience joined together in that moment, there was no ego, there was no division, just a shared purpose: saving a life,” he said.

The comedian, who became a star as the “comedian with a stutter” on America’s Got Talent Season 10, said the experience restored his faith in people in uncertain times.

