Donald Trump struggles to pronounce IVF drug’s name in viral video: ‘Was he even briefed?’

President Donald Trump announced two policy changes to make in vitro fertilisation (IVF) more affordable. Though he shared several updates in his speech, a particular moment from the event has gone viral on social media. It shows the US leader struggling to say the name of the fertility drug, Pergoveris. Donald Trump, during a press briefing at the White House. (Bloomberg)

“President Trump, while speaking about Pergoveris, joked after stumbling over its name,” an X user wrote.

“... to expedite review and approval of another IVF fertility drug and currently it’s selling in Europe…,” Trump says in his speech and struggles to find the correct pronunciation for Pergoveris.

After a moment, he smiles and jokes, “Why can't you name them nice, simple names? Doesn't matter. If it works, that's all we care about."

How did social media react?

The video is now viral across various social media platforms. While some spoke to support Trump, others poked fun at him for failing to pronounce the name.

“Please, you can’t even come for Trump! He works days around the last President. Hold real press conferences for hours. Answer live questions!! Not even an issue! Give us a break! Love this guy,” an individual posted. Another commented, “You would think someone in his own team would brief him before he speaks.” A third commented, “Do they ever prepare him?” A fourth wrote, “Yeah, he should’ve been briefed. He definitely struggled with that. His ego probably told him he didn’t need to be briefed.”

“We want to make it easier for all couples to have babies, raise children and start the families they have always dreamed about,” Trump said at a briefing in the Oval Office.

The Trump administration urged US employers to create new fertility benefit options, which would cover the cost of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and other infertility treatments for their employees.