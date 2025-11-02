Epic Games, Fortnite back up? Company issues statement amid widespread outage

Epic Games is currently facing widespread problems with many users complaining that they aren't being able to login to the Epic Games Store. Many also complained that the launcher wasn't working. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 6,000 people encountering troubles. Epic Games had earlier confirmed a downtime for Fortnite servers ahead of the Simpsons crossover. (X/@bptoyun)

This comes amid the planned Fortnite server downtime for the Simpsons crossover event. With many users complaining about losing access to the Epic Games Store and wondering when things will be back to normal, the company has issued a statement.

What Epic Games said about outage

Epic Games Store took to X to address the ongoing problems. “We are investigating EGS login issues,” they said. “We'll follow up with updates here,” they added. Epic Games Store further noted that updates would also be shared on the status page of the Epic Games site.

On that page, the issue has been logged at 6:02 pm ET, and the message reads “We are currently investigating this issue.”

On the Epic Games help page also, they have noted that there is a partial service outage, and have left a message for users. “We are aware that players are currently experiencing issues when trying to log in. Please visit the Epic Games Status here for the most up-to-date information,” the message states.

Epic Games linked the word “here” to their status page, where users can track the latest developments when it comes to the ongoing outage. At present Epic Games is not back up, and no timeline for when it might function properly has been provided yet, either.

What to know about Fortnite servers down

Epic Games had confirmed the Fortnite server downtime already. It is expected to last five hours, give or take. Thus, users are looking ahead to servers being back online by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, the overall issue with the Epic Games login needs to be sorted before that for gamers to be able to jump into the Simpsons crossover event.