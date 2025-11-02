Fortnite down: Unable to sign into PlayStation Network, Xbox amid Simpsons update? Here's what to do

Fortnite players are hitting roadblocks as servers remain offline for the highly anticipated Simpsons mini-season launch, with widespread reports of ‘Unable to sign into PlayStation Network’ and Xbox login failures. The downtime, which kicked off after the "Welcome, Our Alien Overlords" live event on Saturday, has frustrated thousands of users. Fortnite players faced issues signing up on PlayStation and Xbox(Unsplash)

Epic Games said that it is investigating the issue. “We're investigating reports of players loading into matches without equipped Outfits, as well as other functionality issues like Locker loadouts, Party invites, and Friends Lists not working correctly.”

Earlier in the day, Epic Games confirmed the maintenance via @FortniteStatus on X, stating it's for update v38.00.

The outage began at 11:30 AM ET affecting all platforms ,including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Downdetector logged over 50,000 reports in the first hour.

"It just completely kicked me out of my whole Epic Games account and I can't log in," one player vented on X. Another added, "Even the servers of the Epic Games couldn't handle the new Simpsons season."

Epic's maintenance is expected to last several hours.

Step-by-Step Fixes for Sign-In and Login Errors

Verify Server Status: Check status.epicgames.com or @FortniteStatus on X. If maintenance is ongoing, wait - it's the quickest "fix" for global outages.

Restart App/Device: Force-close Fortnite, unplug your console/router for 30 seconds, then relaunch.

Re-link Accounts: Log out of Epic Games, unlink PSN/Xbox via account.epicgames.com, then relink. For PC, restart Epic Launcher and verify files.

Clear Cache/Data: Android: Settings > Apps > Fortnite > Storage > Clear Cache. iOS: Offload App. Consoles: Power cycle.

Try Alternative Device: Switch from console to PC or mobile (Android beta via Epic Store). If it works, the issue is platform-specific - update firmware.

Contact Support: Submit a ticket at epicgames.com/help with error screenshots and device info; responses average 24 hours, but prioritize during peak.

PlayStation and Xbox are yet to issue a statement on the outage.