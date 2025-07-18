Favouritism towards Ginger Minj? All Stars 10 Drag Race controversy, hate explained

Ginger Minj has been crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10, joining the exclusive club of queens who have taken home the title. But instead of celebration, her win has sparked a major online backlash. As reported by The Tab, fans feel her victory was more about production choices than performance. Ginger Minj, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10, faces backlash from fans who accuse the show of favoritism.(gingerminj/Instagram)

Why are fans furious with Ginger Minj's win?

Ginger, a seasoned queen and fan-favorite from previous seasons, has always brought talent, humour, and a strong presence. But some longtime viewers argue her relationship with the show has often felt more like a 'producer’s favorite' than a crowd favorite. Having already finished as runner-up twice, including on the highly revered All Stars 2, her win this time has left many questioning the fairness of the result.

The biggest sticking point? Lip syncs. According to The Tab, Ginger lost all three of hers - at least in the eyes of many fans - yet still walked away with the crown. Her comedic style, once refreshing, now feels repetitive to some, and her performances this season have not impressed all corners of the fandom.

That disconnect between production and audience is not new. But with social media magnifying fan sentiment louder than ever, the decision to award her the title despite apparent losses has only intensified scrutiny. Fans were hoping to see a queen who showed more personal growth, to take the crown, and many feel robbed of that emotional payoff.

Ginger Minj's seeming response to the backlash

Amid all the drama around Ginger's win at All 10 Stars, she wrote on X, “Is something going on today? I haven’t heard anything.”

Regardless, some fans of the show expressed their disappointment on social media, as one user wrote on X, “I used to love you Ginger but after this season I really hope you don’t accept another invitation to come back. The riggery was evident from the beginning and productions antics only turns the fan base against you.”

Another user wrote, “i love ginger minj but its bullshit the way production is pushing her so bad.....”

FAQs

What happened to Ginger Minj?

Ginger Minj won RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10, but her win sparked online backlash from fans accusing the show of favoritism.

What are Ginger Minj’s pronouns?

Ginger Minj uses she/her pronouns in drag and he/him out of drag.

What condition does Ginger Minj have?

Ginger has spoken publicly about living with anxiety and body image struggles, but she has not disclosed any specific medical condition.

What does Minj mean?

“Minj” is British slang for a woman’s genitals. Ginger Minj has often joked about the name being cheeky and tongue-in-cheek.

Who won All Stars 10?

Ginger Minj was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10.

Where to watch the All Stars 10 finale?

The All Stars 10 finale streamed on Paramount+ on its usual Friday slot at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.