Florida teen rescues missing sister from lake in dramatic rescue caught on camera: 'Courageous action'

A 17-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after rescuing his five-year-old sister, who had gone missing and was later found in a lake in Florida. The entire rescue was captured on a body camera and shared by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO). In Florida, a teen saved his missing five-year-old sister from a lake after she got stuck in branches.(Facebook/ Pasco Sheriff's Office)

According to the PSO, deputies received a call around 3:30 pm on Monday, October 6, about a missing five-year-old autistic, nonverbal girl in the Lake Lisa Park area. Upon reaching the location, officers were informed that the girl had been spotted in a nearby lake.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the teenager had already entered the water and managed to place his sister safely on a tree branch while keeping himself partially submerged.

Captured on body camera

In the video released by the sheriff’s office, a deputy can be seen sprinting towards a group of women who point out the direction where the child was last seen. The deputy quickly jumps over a wire fence and rushes to the water’s edge.

He spots the boy and the girl in the lake, with the teen assuring him that his sister is “awake” and “talking.” The deputy encourages him to bring her closer to the shore, but the boy explains that his sister is caught among branches hanging over the lake.

As seen in the footage, the deputy positions himself behind the boy to assist. “I’m right behind you!” he shouts, steadying himself on a large branch. “Give me her left hand,” he instructs, helping the boy lift the girl free from the tangle of twigs. The child can be heard giggling as her brother finally manages to free her. “I got her! I got her!” he exclaims, adding with relief, “Thank God I’m standing on soil!”

Praised by the authorities

Both children were safely pulled from the water with the deputy’s help. In a statement shared on Facebook, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office commended the teen for his bravery, writing: “The Pasco Sheriff's Office commends the 17-year-old brother for his courageous actions.”