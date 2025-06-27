From Blinding Lights to Perfect, here are top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify

Spotify has become the go-to app for music lovers around the world. With billions of streams happening every day, a few tracks have truly stood the test of time. These songs are not just hits; they are the ones people keep playing on repeat. As per a Dexerto report, these are the top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify: Top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify

1. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – 4.89 billion

A total vibe with that retro ‘80s sound. This one’s got energy, emotion and a killer beat that makes it impossible to skip.

2. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran – 4.4 billion

This track ruled playlists for years. Catchy lyrics, tropical beats and Ed Sheeran’s signature style – no wonder it is still a favorite.

3. Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee – 3.96 billion

This one just feels easy to listen to. The mix of chill vibes and smooth vocals makes it a go-to for any mood.

4. Starboy – The Weeknd & Daft Punk – 3.95 billion

The Weeknd’s sleek vocals and Daft Punk’s electronic magic make it a standout. It is smooth and still hits hard years later.

5. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi – 3.94 billion

Heartbreak anthem alert. Capaldi’s vocals hit deep, and fans clearly relate to every word.

6. As It Was – Harry Styles – 3.93 billion

Harry gets real and reflective here. It is pop, but with personal depth – and clearly, fans are loving it.

7. Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood – 3.85 billion

A moody classic that never gets old. It has been around for a while, but Gen Z and TikTok helped bring it back big time.

8. One Dance – Drake, Wizkid, Kyla – 3.68 billion

This song was everywhere when it dropped back in 2016. Still catchy, still danceable and still a Spotify legend.

9. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – 3.58 billion

This song is clearly short, sharp and super catchy. Laroi and Bieber nailed the formula for a perfect pop hit.

10. Perfect – Ed Sheeran – 3.49 billion

A sweet love song that has become a wedding favorite. Just Ed Sheeran doing what he does best – tugging on heartstrings.

ALSO READ: Spotify users disappointed with ‘worst’ 2024 wrapped features and delays

FAQs:

1. What is the most-streamed song on Spotify ever?

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd tops the list with over 4.89 billion streams.

2. How many songs by Ed Sheeran are in the Spotify top 10 list?

Ed Sheeran has two songs in the top 10 — Shape of You at number 2 and Perfect at number 10.

3. Is Harry Styles' As It Was among the most-streamed Spotify songs?

Yes, As It Was by Harry Styles is ranked number 6 with 3.93 billion streams.

4. Which song brought back popularity through TikTok?

Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood saw a major revival thanks to TikTok and Gen Z, landing it at number 7 on the list.