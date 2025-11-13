Guild Wars 2 down? ArenaNet issues first statement as hundreds report issues

Guild Wars 2, the online free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game, is facing problems on Wednesday. At the time of writing over a hundred users faced issues, as per Downdetector. Some time back, the number had crossed 800. Several users complained about troubles logging in to Guild Wars 2.(X/@Zentharion_)

As per the site, most users faced problems logging in. Many chose to express their frustrations on the comment section, while others flocked to X to let their feelings be known.

Reactions to Guild Wars 2 outage

“Can't login either (not using steam, just the original launcher). Can't connect on GW1 either,” one person wrote. Another added, “Can anyone comment here if they have same issues as im having? Cannot sign in via steam for GW2?? not sure if its maintenance or something?.”

On X, a person wrote “@GuildWars2 why have I been kicked and now being told my email and password its wrong? And I cant recover my account and its says servers unavailable?”. Another added, “Of course guild wars 2 is down again. People can’t log in, most of the API services are down, can’t use TP, can’t leave squads.” The person continued, “@GuildWars2 13 year old game and you still can’t keep the game functional for at least a week?”.

Guild Wars 2 outage: Company statement

Parent company, ArenaNet, meanwhile, released a statement, saying “We are aware that some players are experiencing issues logging into Guild Wars 2. We are working on a solution now and will post an update when we have more information. We encourage you to try logging into the game again later to see if the issue has been resolved.”

What to know about Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is an ‘award-winning online roleplaying game with fast-paced action combat, deep character customization’ as per its description on the Steam store. Players can choose from an arsenal of professions and weapons and set out to explore vast open worlds, or compete in Player v Player (PvP) modes or more. The game boasts of over 16 million players, as per the Steam store details.