Helldivers 2 x Halo: All you need to know about ODST Legendary Warbond

The latest crossover in Helldivers 2 is set to land on August 26, as the Legendary Warbond brings the iconic Halo: ODST universe to the galaxy of Helldivers. Announced on PlayStation.Blog, this special Warbond introduces the Obedient Democracy Support Troopers (ODST), also known as the Helljumpers, giving players a chance to suit up in one of gaming’s most legendary armor sets. Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary warbond out this August.(X/@helldrivers2)

Iconic weapons for every Helldiver

The new Legendary Warbond is packed with gear inspired by the ODST unit, including iconic weapons, armor sets, and additional customization options. Players can equip the MA5C Assault Rifle, featuring a built-in ammo counter and compass. The M6C/SOCOM Pistol comes with a laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Fans can also get the M90A Shotgun and the M7S SMG, both tailored for powerful and silent combat.

Also read: Sony's Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox: Release date, time and all you need to know

Legendary armor sets

Armor options include the A-9 Helljumper Armor Set, channeling the bravery of a legendary ODST Lance Corporal, and the A-35 Recon Armor Set, designed for stealthy operations. Both armor sets include the Feet First passive ability, which reduces movement noise, increases range when searching for points of interest, and grants immunity to leg injuries.

Customization and extras

Players can enjoy ODST-themed capes, player cards, a new title, and the Mean Green vehicle pattern for shuttles, hellpods, exosuits, and FRVs. According to PlayStation.Blog, the Legendary Warbond will be available in the Acquisitions Center for 1500 Super Credits, marking a new tier in the Warbond lineup.

Important note for players

Legendary Warbonds are not compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching on the same day.

Squad up and drop in

The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond promises to be a treat for both Helldivers and Halo fans. Players are encouraged to squad up, drop in, and defend Managed Democracy together.

FAQs:

Q1: When does the Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond launch?

It launches on August 26 at 5am PT / 1pm BST.

Q2: What does the Legendary Warbond include?

It includes ODST-inspired weapons, armor sets, capes, player cards, a new title, and the Mean Green vehicle pattern.

Q3: How can players get the Legendary Warbond?

It is available in the Acquisitions Center for 1500 Super Credits and is a new tier in the Warbond lineup.