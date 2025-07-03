Sony's Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox: Release date, time and all you need to know

In an unprecedented move, Helldivers 2, the explosive co-op third-person shooter from Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios, will officially launch on Xbox Series X and S on August 26, 2025. The announcement, according to an IGN report, was made during a Helldivers livestream. This marks the first time Sony has directly published a game on Xbox platforms: a milestone in gaming history. The Xbox release of Helldivers 2 coincides with Microsoft's Gears of War: Reloaded launching on PlayStation 5. Helldivers 2 will be available for crossplay across Xbox and PS (Sony)

Crossplay confirmed across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Helldivers 2 Game Director Mikael Eriksson, in a statement on Xbox Wire, shared the studio’s excitement. He said gamers have been requesting crossplay, and they are excited to bring Helldivers into their game. “The fight for Super Earth has only just begun,” the IGN report quoted Eriksson as saying.

Reportedly crossplay across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox is fully supported which will allow fans across the world to join forces in Arrowhead’s universe.

Helldivers 2 became a runaway hit after it was launched in February 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. It broke records as PlayStation Studios’ fastest-selling game with over 12 million copies sold in 12 weeks.

According to a Eurogames report, the upcoming Xbox release is expected to boost its already healthy player base, especially after the lifting of geographic restrictions that had previously blocked players in certain countries from accessing the game.

A new era for console gaming?

The IGN report said Sony’s decision to release Helldivers 2 on Xbox marked a potential strategic shift. Sony has previously dabbled with platform-sharing but Helldivers 2 was the first game published by Sony on Microsoft’s console.

Microsoft's also mixing things up. Besides Gears Reloaded, Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 this August, and The Outer Worlds 2 should be on PlayStation in October. It looks like the days of sticking to just one platform might be over, and Helldivers 2 is leading the way.

What's in store for Xbox players?

Xbox players will get started a bit after events like the Illuminate invasion and the special cape update, but they will still be able to play the newest content and live events.

You can pre-order Helldivers 2 on Xbox now for £34.99 (approx. US $47.79).

FAQs:

Q: When is Helldivers 2 releasing on Xbox?

A: Helldivers 2 launches on August 26, 2025, for Xbox Series X and S.

Q: Will Helldivers 2 support crossplay on Xbox?

A: Yes, the game will support full crossplay across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Q: Is this the first Sony game on Xbox?

A: Yes, this is the first Sony-published game to launch on Xbox, breaking a long-standing exclusivity tradition.

Q: How much will the game cost on Xbox?

A: It’s available for pre-order for around $ 48 on the Xbox Store.