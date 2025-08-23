‘How did Delhi beat Bengaluru?’: Desis call OpenAI’s 1st India office location ‘sus’

OpenAI has announced plans to open its office in New Delhi, India. Since the news broke, people have taken to social media to share their reactions. Many argued that Delhi is not the right place for the AI giant’s first Indian office, questioning why Bengaluru was not chosen as an alternative. OpenAI’s decision to open its first India office in Delhi has sparked chatter on X. (REUTERS)

Delhi or Bengaluru? Social media fights:

An individual posted, “Biggest developer community... I am surprised you decided to open in Delhi instead of Bangalore.” Another added, “Wrong location- should’ve been Bengaluru.” A third remarked, "Extremely sus, all tech talent is in Bengaluru.”

A fourth expressed, “I grew up in Delhi. The only reason to have an office in Delhi is to lobby the government; there’s no tech talent in Delhi. Sus.” A fifth wrote, “This is amazing news! But how did Delhi beat Bangalore?” Some people, however, were happy with the news.

Announcement of new office:

OpenAI CEO shared a tweet about the company’s expansion to India. “We are opening our first office in India later this year! and I'm looking forward to visiting next month. AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch– ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year--and we are excited to invest much more in India!”

Hiring local talent:

The ChatGPT maker has started hiring for its India office, reported The Wall Street Journal. A few days ago, the company also launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new low-cost plan subscription tier priced at only ₹399 a month. It promises users access to more features than the free version.

“Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said in a statement.