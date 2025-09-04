OnlyFans star Lil Tay has defended her controversial career decision after making $15 million on the racy platform in just two weeks. She clarified that she previously said women who work 9 to 5 jobs are “failures” because she just wanted to “motivate” them to make more money. How much money did Lil Tay make in 2 weeks? OnlyFans star defends career decision amid massive earnings (liltay/Instagram)

“I get to make more money than most people ever f–king touch in their life,” Tay, 18, told Page Six while talking about the perks of her OnlyFans career. “Second of all, like, I want to do what I want to do with myself and my body. … Every woman should be empowered and every woman should do whatever the hell they want to do.”

Tay said that she was “broke” growing up. “That’s exactly why I had to get my money up. And that’s exactly why I can flex on you now and motivate you to get your money up,” she said.

Tay has been vocal about having a difficult childhood, but has said that her unpleasant experiences were “never” with her mother, who sacrificed a lot for her and always “supported” her. She had bad experiences with a “different household,” she has claimed, referencing her father.

“I was given, like, rotten food for lunch and s–t like that, but I moved on,” she said.

However, Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, has denied his daughter’s claims.

Tay said that because of her childhood, she gives a lot of importance to money. “People say that money doesn’t buy happiness, but it does,” she said.

‘There was somebody in my bushes trying to take photos of me’

Tay also said that her $15 million earnings reveal will be her last because she has recently been in a frightening situation. “A couple of days ago, there was somebody in my bushes trying to take photos of me, and I was like, ‘Is that TMZ? I can’t tell what this is, but there are people try to get into my backyard,'” she said.

There’s people taking photos of me at the beach,” she continued. “It might jeopardize my safety.”

Tay said she is taking boxing lessons to protect herself, and has even hired security. She also explained that she is in full control of her finances. “I’m in control. I could do whatever I want with my money,” Tay said. “I’m looking at a couple of Bugattis.”