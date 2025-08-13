How to claim your share of $4.5M GameStop data breach settlement. Details here

There are only a few days left to claim your share of a $4.5 million settlement with GameStop. This comes after a lawsuit said the company sold customers’ personal data to Facebook without permission, according to WFFA. In June, GameStop emailed customers about the settlement. It denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid trial costs and risks.(REUTERS)

The class action lawsuit said GameStop broke federal law, specifically the Video Privacy Protection Act, or VPPA. The company took customer data from purchases on its website and gave it to Facebook.

GameStop did not admit to doing anything wrong as part of the settlement. The deadline to file a claim is Friday, August 15.

Who can get money from the GameStop settlement?

Anyone who bought a video game from GameStop’s website between August 18, 2020, and April 7, 2025, and had a public Facebook profile with their name at the time of purchase is eligible.

In June, GameStop sent emails about the settlement to customers who bought games on their website. Although GameStop did not admit fault, it agreed to settle to avoid the costs and risks of continuing the lawsuit.

If you got that email, you are likely part of the settlement group.

How much money can you get?

Eligible people can get either up to $5 in cash or a GameStop voucher worth up to $10.

It is not clear how many people qualify for the settlement.

How do you file a claim?

First, check your email.

The payments are linked to a unique ID number in the email from GameStop. This ID is a 10-character mix of letters and numbers.

Anyone with this ID can file a claim before August 15 to get their payment.

If you choose a voucher, the credit will be added to your GameStop account linked to your email.

If you choose cash, you will get paid through Zelle, Venmo, or PayPal.

If you did not get an email with an ID but believe you qualify, you can fill out a paper claim form.

When will you get paid?

Payments may take some time because they depend on court approval.

A court hearing is scheduled for September 18, 2025. If approved, payments will be sent about 45 days after final approval or after any appeals are finished.

Voucher payments will also be emailed about 45 days after final approval.