How to make pizza in Grow a Garden? Full recipe guide

If you have stepped into Grow a Garden lately, you have probably noticed things heating up - literally. The Chris P. Bacon Cooking Event is in full swing, and pizza has become one of the most in-demand dishes in the game. But here is the thing: not all pizzas are created equal. Depending on what you toss into the pot, you could end up with a common snack or one of the rarest dishes in the entire event. That is where this guide comes in. Each pizza has a rarity tier and those tiers are determined by what ingredients you throw in.(Roblox)

Also read: How to make a cake in Grow a Garden: Full recipe guide

All known pizza recipes (so far)

Here is what we know from DeltiasGaming and IGN. Each pizza has a rarity tier - and those tiers are determined by what ingredients you throw in:

Common: 1 Strawberry, 1 Pepper, 1 Tomato, 1 Corn

Legendary: 1 Corn, 1 Tomato, 1 Pepper, 1 Sugar Apple

Mythical: 1 Pepper, 1 Tomato, 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Corn

Divine: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Corn, 1 Bone Blossom

Prismatic: 1 Banana, 1 Beanstalk, 3 Bone Blossom

Some combinations might trigger a “craving swap,” so if the recipe doesn’t match what Chris wants, it might shift mid-cook. Best to keep an eye on that.

Watch the color - it is not just for show

According to Eurogamer, Pizza takes around 7.5 minutes to cook, and you will need to do it in the central cooking pot on the map. The game makes this interactive - you will want to see orange water in the pot before cooking starts. That is how you know you are on track. If the color shifts, your ingredients may be off.

If waiting is not your thing, you can spend Robux to skip the timer. But most players prefer to wait it out and test combinations first - especially if they are chasing rarer items like the Divine Mochi Mouse pet or Prismatic Taco Fern seed.

Also read: Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features

Keep experimenting - rewards scale with risk

Since Grow a Garden is built around experimentation, mixing ingredients is key. Rare plants usually unlock better food, and better food gets you higher-tier rewards from Chris. The rarer the dish, the flashier the loot - though nothing’s guaranteed.

Just do not toss ingredients in randomly and expect results. Some players have ended up with completely different meals by missing just one fruit or veg. Follow the recipes carefully, but do not be afraid to test new combos either.

FAQs:



Where do I cook pizza in Grow a Garden?

Use the main cooking pot in the center of the map.

What does orange pot water mean?

It signals you’re using the correct recipe for pizza.

How long does it take to cook pizza?

Roughly 7.5 minutes, unless you speed it up with Robux.

Why did my recipe change while cooking?

You may have triggered a craving swap based on Chris’s current preferences.

What is the rarest pizza in the game?

Right now, the Prismatic version using Bone Blossom and Beanstalk is the top tier.