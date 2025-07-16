Treat for pizza lovers! Pizza Hut is offering pizzas at $2 every Tuesday in July

Here’s how you can grab a pizza for $2 every Tuesday in July from Pizza Hut.(Pixabay)

Pizza Hut's latest offer of giving pizzas for $2 has left foodies impressed. Satisfying the cravings of every foodie, the eatery is offering this deal every Tuesday in July.

The deal is applicable to personal pan pizzas with one topping, which can turn your boring weekday into a happy one. Pizza Hut has named it ‘$2-Buck Tuesday,’ which began on July 8, 2025, and will continue through the month (or until supplies last at specific outlets). However, not all outlets are offering the deal nationwide, and you will need to check if your location does through their app, reported USA Today.

You can get up to four pizzas at the special price, with no requirement to purchase sides. But there is a catch: the offer is available only for take-out, not for dine-in or delivery orders.

People have mixed responses to the new offer

When Pizza Hut shared a post about the Tuesday deal on its official Instagram handle, it received mixed responses from customers. Some shared how they enjoyed the offer, while others were not able to avail of it for one reason or another. One excited customer commented, “Picked up 4 today for my grandbabies,” while another shared their frustration about non-availability at their nearby outlet and wrote, “We're not at my location. The site says they are sold out, but they opened for the day.”

Talking about the offer, Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe, told the same portal that personal pan pizzas have been a long-time favorite among customers, which makes the deal even more special. Sharing the response, she revealed that the offer has been a success, and 3,100 Pizza Hut restaurants sold out the deal on the day of its launch. “We’re giving our guests more of what they love,” she said.

If you are someone who loves to enjoy a bigger serving, Pizza Hut has another offer in place. As part of a limited-time deal, they are offering their large Lover’s pizzas at a special price of $12.99. Other options in the offer include Meat Lover’s, Veggie Lover’s, Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s and Pepperoni Lover’s.

Meanwhile, the restaurant chain has confirmed that it might extend the deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pizza Hut have $2 pizza?

No, Pizza Hut's cheapest pizza option in the USA is the Tastemaker at $10. However, it has started a new deal where it is offering personal pan pizzas with one topping for $2. The Pizza Hut deal is available on Tuesdays in July at selected outlets.

What is the 2 for $7 deal at Pizza Hut?

Pizza Hut has a $7 Deal Lover’s menu where you can choose any two or more items from a specific select menu. They are available at $7 each for a limited time.

Does Pizza Hut give free pizza on Tuesday?

No, Pizza Hut does not offer free pizza on Tuesdays. However, it has started a new offer where you can get personal pan pizzas with one topping for $2 at selected outlets on Tuesdays in July.