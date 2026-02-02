Ifunanya Nwangene's cause of death: How did The Voice star die at 26?

Ifunanya Nwangene, a singer from The Voice Nigeria, has tragically passed away at the age of 26 due to a fatal snake bite. Ifunanya Nwangene, a former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, tragically passed away from a snake bite at 26. (Instagram/Ifunanya Nwangene)

The soprano participated in the third season of the singing competition, where she was eliminated during the knockout stage in 2021.

According to BBC Africa, she was bitten by a snake while sleeping in her residence in Abuja, where two snakes were later discovered.

Nwangene initially sought medical attention at a nearby clinic that lacked antivenom, and later went to a hospital that reportedly had only one of the two necessary antivenoms, a friend stated.

Sam Ezugwu, the co-founder and music director of the Amemuso Choir, where Nwangene also performed, informed the BBC that he hurried to the hospital to be with her and then left to obtain the second required antivenom. “While they were trying to stabilise her, she could not speak but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe,” he said.

He further mentioned that upon his return to the hospital, she had passed away.

Ifunanya Nwangene dies: Here's what hospital said In a statement to BBC Africa, the hospital stated that the antivenom was available and that allegations of an inadequate response are “unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation.”

The Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, told publication that their medical personnel delivered prompt and suitable treatment, which included resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the provision of polyvalent snake antivenom.

The centre's statement added that a “thorough but quick” evaluation of Nwangene revealed that she had experienced “severe” complications due to the snake bite.

Who was Ifunanya Nwangene? Nwangene, a trained architect, had been preparing to hold her inaugural solo concert later this year.

Speaking to BBC, her friend Hillary Obinna mentioned that “everyone is devastated” and remembered her as a “very wonderful girl”, who was humble, exceptionally intelligent, and immensely talented.