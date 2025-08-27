Indian founder crushes Charles Haywood’s Moon claim with Chandrayaan-3 win retort: ‘Keep citing old history’

Indian entrepreneur Dilip Kumar and American influencer Charles Haywood again engaged in an online spat over India’s modern accomplishments. This came after Haywood replied to Kumar’s previous post, in which the Indian slammed the US content creator for his "India has no major accomplishments" tweet. Charles Haywood, whose X post about Indian has divided the internet. (X/@TheWorthyHouse)

In his reply to Kumar’s previous post, where he talked about ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 and Nobel Prize winners from India, Haywood wrote, “Pathetic cope.”

“We Americans landed an actual man on the Moon sixty years ago. Economics is not a real (or original) Nobel prize, and political in nature. Peace even more so. And many Nobel Prizes are awarded every year; a single one is not "truly major." Not to mention that one Nobel in the hard sciences for a country the size of India is, uh, not impressive,” he added.

How did the Indian entrepreneur react?

Kumar slammed back by asking him to “stop living in the past” He tweeted, “There’s something uniquely American about trolling other countries while living off past achievements. You landed a man on the Moon 60 years ago is exactly the point. Still coasting on old glory. India did it in 2023 at 1/20th the budget, to a part of the Moon NASA still hasn’t reached.”

Kumar continued, “Ohh and mocking economics as ‘not a real Nobel’ is funny coming from an American. Your entire empire runs on financial engineering, debt printing, and exporting inflation to the rest of the world. Btw, ever heard of the Transformer paper that powers ChatGPT? Two Indians co-authored it. DALL-E’s lead inventor is an Indian. So keep citing old history. The rest of the world is busy building the future.”

The online feud left the internet divided. An individual supporting Kumar wrote, “That would have hurt.”

Another argued, “Dilip is tweeting this while stuck in traffic, looking at garbage nearby and hoping to reach home on time safely! Because of these few wealthy people, we are stuck in such a pathetic condition! Troll the local politicians agar hai himat.