Indian woman in US shocked after thieves steal all 4 wheels from parked car: 'Kaun kehta hai US mein chori nahi hoti'

An Indian woman living in the US was left shocked after discovering that all four wheels of her brother's car had been stolen while it was parked outside their property. The incident sparked concern among viewers. (Instagram/@aishikasoney)

Aishika Soney shared the incident on Instagram, showing her brother's car sitting without any of its wheels. The incident became even more startling when she noticed a note warning residents about a series of similar vehicle thefts.

In the video, Aishika said, "Who says that nothing gets stolen in the US?", before explaining that the car belonged to her brother and that thieves had taken all four tyres while it was parked there.

She then walked around the vehicle to show the damage, with the car visibly sitting low after being left without its wheels. She then pointed towards a note left for residents at the property.

"At least 3 cars were vandalised on Crystal House property last weekend. At least 3 cars had their wheels stolen this weekend. This cannot be prevented unless Crystal House Management gets serious about parking lot crime. Let them know this," the note read.

Aishika also highlighted the irony of the situation in her caption, writing, "There was a time when this car felt taller."