Indian woman’s driverless car ride with parents in San Francisco wins hearts online. Video

An Indian woman has gained widespread attention online after sharing a heartwarming video of herself taking her parents on a ride in a driverless car in San Francisco. A video showed an Indian woman giving her parents a memorable ride in a driverless car in San Francisco.(Instagram/apurva_bendre)

In the short clip, Apurva Bendre can be heard expressing her excitement, saying, “I am so excited to take my parents in a driverless car!” The video captures the delighted expressions of her family as they experience the futuristic journey.

Watch the clip here:

Sharing the moment online

Posting the video on social media, Bendre added a caption that read, “Took my parents for a ride in a Waymo, a driverless car in San Francisco... and wow, what an experience! It felt safe, smooth, and honestly more trustworthy than a manual driver. Our first 15-minute ride wasn’t enough... so we booked another one right after.”

Her post quickly gained traction, amassing more than 94k views.

Public reactions

Viewers were quick to celebrate the wholesome experience. One user commented, “They must be absolutely thrilled with this experience!” Another chimed in with, “So fun! What was their reaction?” A third described it as “a generational trip”, while another person wrote, “This is so heartwarming.”

Some responses highlighted the pride of seeing someone create memorable experiences for their family. A user noted, “So proud. Good to see you fulfilling your parents’ dream.” Another reaction simply said, “What a beautiful way to make memories.”