Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Jana Duggar shares joyful pregnancy news; Here's when she is expecting first baby with husband Stephen Wissmann

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 09:11 pm IST

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are expecting their first child in January 2026. Details here

Jana Duggar, the Counting On Star, and her husband, Stephen Wissmann, are expecting their first child together.

Jana Duggar and her husband Stephen Wissmann have announced they are expecting their first child(Jana Duggar/Instagram)
Taking to Instagram, the pair, who got married on August 15, 2024, issued a joint statement together to announce their pregnancy.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” stated the description of a three-slide carousel that depicts Wissmann kissing “the 19 Kids and Counting” star and cradling her baby bump.

Jana also posted pictures from the maternity session that showed off her expanding baby belly.

Reacting to their pregnancy announcement, several people extended their good wishes and showered them with love.

“Yay! Actual tears I am so happy for you. I think this is my favourite Duggar pregnancy announcement ever,” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy for Jana. She waited for the right Prince to marry and now bout to be a a wonderful mom ever❤️,” another commented.

“❤️ Why do I feel like I just found out a good friend is pregnant? 😂 🙈Congratulations! This news made my day 🙌,” third person said.

 

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann's first wedding anniversary

Days before the announcement, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and Stephen, the pilot, shared a beautiful note to mark the celebration.

"I know this is a day late, but yesterday I was SO blessed to have celebrated one year of life and marriage with my best friend," he wrote on Instagram Aug. 16. "Thru the ups and downs, life with you only keeps getting better and better! Love you more than ever @janamduggar!!!!!"

