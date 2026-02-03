Jimmy Kimmel roasts American anchors over February hype: 'First day of the month showed up unannounced'

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has sparked laughter online after sharing a montage poking fun at American news anchors for their seemingly identical reactions to the arrival of February. The video quickly drew amused reactions from viewers. (AFP)

Kimmel posted the video on Instagram, compiling clips from multiple news channels in which anchors enthusiastically and repeatedly expressed disbelief at the new month. “Good Monday morning, everyone! And we’re already in February! Wow! Right? It’s hard to believe that it’s the start of February… Happy February! Can you believe it? No, I literally cannot,” several anchors were heard saying in the video.

The video then cuts to a scripted parody featuring fake anchors dramatically questioning the calendar. “We are now in February. Can you believe it? I can’t believe it… It says it right there in the teleprompter. How can it be February? It was just January. Do you know? Okay? I don’t f***ing know! Is that what you wanna hear?” the spoof ends, amplifying the comedic effect.

Sharing the clip, Kimmel captioned the post: “The first day of the month showed up unannounced and once again our nation’s newscasters can NOT believe it!”