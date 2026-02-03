Jimmy Kimmel roasts American anchors over February hype: 'First day of the month showed up unannounced'
Jimmy Kimmel posted a video on Instagram, compiling clips from multiple news channels in which anchors repeatedly expressed disbelief at the new month.
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has sparked laughter online after sharing a montage poking fun at American news anchors for their seemingly identical reactions to the arrival of February.
Kimmel posted the video on Instagram, compiling clips from multiple news channels in which anchors enthusiastically and repeatedly expressed disbelief at the new month. “Good Monday morning, everyone! And we’re already in February! Wow! Right? It’s hard to believe that it’s the start of February… Happy February! Can you believe it? No, I literally cannot,” several anchors were heard saying in the video.
The video then cuts to a scripted parody featuring fake anchors dramatically questioning the calendar. “We are now in February. Can you believe it? I can’t believe it… It says it right there in the teleprompter. How can it be February? It was just January. Do you know? Okay? I don’t f***ing know! Is that what you wanna hear?” the spoof ends, amplifying the comedic effect.
Sharing the clip, Kimmel captioned the post: “The first day of the month showed up unannounced and once again our nation’s newscasters can NOT believe it!”
The video quickly drew amused reactions from viewers, with many joining in on the joke. “New drinking game unlocked,” one user quipped, while another joked, “Man, you all must have one dedicated intern.”
“It’s only February? Seems like it took so long to get to it,” a third user commented. Several others flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Trump, Musk being named in Epstein Files
Kimmel frequently shares such comedic edits. On Monday, he also reacted to US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk being named in the Epstein Files. In typical late-night fashion, he referenced the documents during a monologue.
“I’m almost surprised he’s not bragging about how much he’s mentioned in the Epstein files,” he said while talking about Trump.
He also poked fun at Elon Musk, saying, “Elon claims he never went to Epstein island, he says his correspondence is being deliberately misinterpreted by his enemies. For example, when he wrote Jeffrey Epstein, a registered sex offender, by the way, to ask ‘What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?’, he was asking so he could avoid that night. He had a lot of work to do, he didn’t want to be distracted by wild parties, you understand?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.