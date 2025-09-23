Jimmy Kimmel to return to ABC after controversial suspension: ‘MAGA 0, others 1,’ fans react

Disney’s ABC announced in a statement that it would reinstate Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, ending a suspension issued after a backlash over the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host’s remarks over the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel’s show was earlier pulled off the air over his remarks on the killing of Charlie Kirk. (AFP)

What did the network say?

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the company said, explaining the reason for the suspension of the show.

Informing about the decision to start airing the show, the company said, “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

How did the fans react?

The news prompted a wave of reactions on social media, especially X. While some were unhappy with the decision, the fans expressed their joy.

An individual posted, “MAGA - 0, Others - 1.” Another added, “As it should! He better not apologise.” A third expressed, “Kimmel’s humor always brings a fresh spark to the nightly lineup.” A fourth wrote, “And next time y'all say boycotting doesn’t work?? REMEMBER THIS.” The X user referred to the call for boycotting Disney and ABC, which was prompted by the suspension of Kimmel’s show.

What sparked the backlash?

A massive outrage occurred after Kimmel’s remarks over the murder of Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer who was shot and killed during a college event in Utah.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” said Kimmel which prompted an outage, leading to his suspicion which the network then said would be in place “indefinitely.” However, the suspension brought forth massive support for Kimmel, including his fellow TV show hosts.