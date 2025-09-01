Labor Day 2025: Is Sam’s Club open? Holiday hours and how to find nearest outlet

The US marks Labor Day on the first Monday of September. This year, the holiday falls on September 1. While many people make travel plans during the extended weekend, for others, it is a chance to catch up on errands. If you are hoping to score some good deals at Sam’s Club, here is everything you need to know about whether the outlets will be open on Labor Day. Labor Day 2025: Is Sam's Club open? All you need to know(Getty Images via AFP)

Labor Day 2025: Is Sam’s Club open?

The members-only warehouse chain sometimes operates under special holiday hours, a Today report stated. On Labor Day, Sam’s Club outlets will open at regular hours, a spokesperson told the outlet.

This means Sam’s Club Plus members can start shopping at 8 am local time. For other club members, the store will open at 10 am local time. The outlets will close early at 6 pm on the occasion of Labor Day.

How to find Sam’s Club outlets?

Shoppers can use the store locator tool on the Sam’s Club website to find the outlet closest to them. They need to enter their zip code or location for the same. The website also lists the contact information and store hours of a particular outlet.

What’s open and what’s closed on Labor Day 2025?

As per a CBS report, UPS, Costco, and FedEx outlets will be closed on Labor Day. Banks and post offices will also be shut on the federal holiday. The US stock market will also remain closed.

On the other hand, H-E-B, CVS and Walmart will operate as normal. Some outlets may vary their hours depending on the location, so customers must double-check with local businesses about their holiday hours.

Starbucks outlets across the US will be open on Labor Day, though hours may vary. Fast food chains like Taco Bell, Dunkin, KFC, McDonald’s and Subway will be open for business.

