Linda Yaccarino wrote this on a Kate Middleton photo day before resigning from X

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino's resignation caught many by surprise. No prior indication on her social media accounts or public statements suggested she planned to step down from her role as the top executive at Elon Musk's social media platform. A day before she resigned, Linda Yaccarino responded to a photo of Kate Middleton.(X/lindayaX)

In fact, the former X CEO was seen interacting with all sorts of posts online. Yaccarino shared a message of support for the families affected by the Texas floods and her husband's thoughts on the "Black Sabbath’s final Villa Park show". She also congratulated two X users: one who cleared her nurse's exam and another who claimed he married his soulmate whom he found on X, "the everything app".

The X boss even heaped praise on a photo of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in a Christian Dior outfit. "French Perfection," she wrote, tagging @XFashion.

Stepping down from her role, Linda Yaccarino did not provide a reason for her departure from the social media company but expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for letting her transform X into an "everything" app.

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable," she wrote.

Musk, on the other hand, did not have much to say about her sudden exit and just wrote, "Thank you for your contributions."

The short reply was seen as an indication that Musk might be behind her sudden departure from the company after two years at its helm.

Meanwhile, many believe that Musk might turn to one of his own to take over the top executive role after Yaccarino's departure. Angela Zepeda (head of global marketing) and Mahmoud Reza Banki (Chief Financial Officer) are some of the top executives who could be possible candidates for the role.