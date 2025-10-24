Lionel Messi contract details: Inter Miami star signs 3-year extension through 2028 MLS season

Lionel Messi is not leaving Inter Miami anytime soon. The 38-year-old has agreed to stay with the club until the end of the 2028 MLS season. The timing fits perfectly. Inter Miami’s new home, Miami Freedom Park, opens in 2026 - a 25,000-seat complex built as much for spectacle as for soccer. Messi’s deal runs right through that debut, and the club hopes he will be the first to walk the team onto that pitch. Lionel Messi signed an Inter Miami contract extension through 2028. He is to lead the club into Miami Freedom Park.(Getty Images via AFP)

Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami

Messi said in a statement that staying in Miami “makes me really happy,” describing the project as “a dream that’s become a beautiful reality.” He also spoke about the club’s upcoming move to its new home at Miami Freedom Park, calling it “very special” both for the team and for fans waiting to fill the stadium.

The extension solidifies what has already been one of MLS’s most transformative chapters. Messi has been at the heart of Inter Miami’s rapid rise. Since arriving in South Florida in 2023, Messi has been nothing short of unstoppable - 71 goals, 44 assists, and highlight reels that made MLS trend worldwide.

He has already changed the club’s history. The World Cup winner pushed Inter Miami to its first big titles - the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield - while stacking up personal honors like the 2024 MVP and the 2025 Golden Boot for his 29-goal season.

Inter Miami hierarchy responds to Messi’s contract extension

In the official release issued by the club, Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas said the deal reflects both Messi’s loyalty and the city’s passion for football. “Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city,” Mas said. “Together, we’ll continue building and dreaming.”

Co-owner David Beckham, who played a major role in bringing Messi to Miami, also praised his continued drive. “We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city,” Beckham said. “He is still as committed as ever and he still wants to win.”

Messi is one of the most decorated footballers of all time. He has won 46 career trophies throughout his career. These include the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona, and a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

For both Messi and Miami, the extension marks another chapter in a story that has already changed the landscape of American soccer.

