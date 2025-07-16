Man gets married at his viral sandwich shop before shutting it down: ‘Most fun way to close’

Josh Amidon probably did not imagine he would be serving cheesesteaks at his own wedding, but that is exactly what happened on July 14. On what was supposed to be just the final day of Gino’s Steak & Onion in Fayetteville, New York, Josh and his longtime partner, Joe, decided to do something unforgettable: get married where it all began, People reported. Josh Amidon bid adieu to his sandwich shop 'Gino’s Steak & Onion' in the most unique way.(Unsplash)

The idea was not planned far in advance. Josh made the announcement just a day before. In his Facebook post, he explained the reason behind the closure of his shop before making the delightful revelation about his wedding.

Initially, the couple planned to marry in the fall, right there in the restaurant. But when last-minute lease talks fell through, and the landlord backed out of renewing the deal, they decided to go out in style. “The landlord decided not to move forward. No explanation,” Amidon wrote. “Don't think it was personal.”

Guests were invited to the shop between 5 and 8 pm local time for an open wedding celebration featuring free food, drinks, and community vibes. The post got even more wholesome as Josh requested that, instead of gifts, he encouraged guests to leave tips in the jar, which would then be split and distributed to support his staff through the unexpected transition.

Also Read: ‘Clean Statue of Liberty’ movement goes viral as New Jersey and New York experience severe flash floods

Remember the viral Barbie pink sauce?

Gino’s has built quite a name for itself in recent years, especially after going viral for a Barbie-inspired cheesesteak smothered in bright pink “Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle.” People from far beyond the city had shown up just to try the dish. The sandwich went viral on social media, resulting in Gino's widespread popularity.

Now that the doors have closed, everything, from equipment to memories, is being packed into storage. As for what is next, Amidon says he is keeping it open-ended. He assured his customers that he won't be going anywhere and will continue telling his story. “Another sandwich shop? Maybe. A podcast? A book? Who knows,” he said. “It’s been a wild ride. And what better way to close one chapter than to start a whole new one, married.”