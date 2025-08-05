Man with balloon in mouth provokes snake to lunge at him for bizarre gender reveal stunt

Gender reveal parties have made headlines for being bizarre or downright risky, and a video involving a snake has made it to that list. This footage shows a man poking a snake to pull off a stunt, which could have turned extremely dangerous very quickly. The man forced a snake to lunge at him to burst a balloon he was holding in his mouth. Snippets from a video that shows a gender reveal stunt using a snake. (Instagram/@makynnarenee)

“Don’t try this at home, y’all,” an Instagram user posted while sharing the video. The clip shows a snake kept on a table with a man standing in front of the reptile, holding a black balloon in his mouth. The expectant mother is seen standing by his side.

The man keeps poking the snake while getting closer to it. At one point, the snake lunges towards the man and strikes the balloon, bursting it to reveal pink confetti.

Take a look at the scary video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Please tell me you had some antidote or ambulance outside in case something went wrong. Otherwise, you two are not ready for parenthood.” Another added, “I wish he were bitten right in the face for harassing that poor animal for likes.”

A third sarcastically posted, “That's cool and all. But here in California, our gender reveal parties burn down entire forests. Now THAT'S a party.” The X user referred to the wildfire which started after a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device ignited dry grass during a gender reveal party.

A few people, however, were amazed by the stunt. Just like this individual who wrote, “I’ve never heard of a gender reveal for a snake. Awesome.”