MSNBC's Chris Hayes says Jimmy Kimmel show suspension is ‘attack on free speech’

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely after the comedian’s remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk triggered backlash from affiliates and Republican officials. The move came after Nexstar and Sinclair, two of the country’s largest network affiliate groups, announced they would no longer air the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been suspended indefinitely.(Invision for the Television Academy)

Kimmel, who speculated during his monologue that the suspect in Kirk’s murder was a supporter of the MAGA movement, later faced criticism when new information showed the killer did not hold right-wing views. Still, the strongest pressure came after Donald Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters that their licenses could be at risk if Kimmel was not suspended.

Chris Hayes draws parallels with an authoritarian regime

On MSNBC, political commentator Chris Hayes described the suspension as the “most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors” he has ever seen. He argued the move fits into a global authoritarian playbook seen in Hungary, Turkey, and Russia, where leaders consolidate control over the media to suppress dissent, The Wrap reported.

“In each of these countries, oligarchs or government allies rolled up media outlets in propaganda arms,” Hayes said, adding, “Now, look at what is happening here right before our eyes.” He also pointed to reports of media buyouts and government threats as part of a strategy to silence dissent and consolidate power under Trump.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk's 'Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny' post resurfaces, supporters say he's ‘doing the Lord’s work from beyond’

Political and cultural backlash

The suspension prompted immediate criticism from Democratic leaders and free speech advocates. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the move “dangerous” and “coordinated,” while Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer urged people across the political spectrum to defend free speech, reported The Guardian.

Comedians and actors also rallied behind Kimmel, with Wanda Sykes saying Trump had “ended freedom of speech within his first year.” Jean Smart said she was “horrified” by the decision, and actor Ben Stiller and comedian Mike Birbiglia also echoed concerns that removing Kimmel undermines comedy and free expression.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) argued that ABC’s decision reflected government coercion and warned, “We cannot be a country where late night talk show hosts serve at the pleasure of the president.”

Trump and allies celebrate decision

Donald Trump, currently on a state visit to the UK, celebrated Kimmel’s suspension as “great news for America.” He also suggested NBC should cancel other late-night shows critical of him, including those hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Pro-Trump commentator Benny Johnson boasted that his interview with FCC chairman Carr had influenced ABC’s decision, calling it an example of “soft power”, according to The Guardian.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel show suspended: Ben Stiller, Governor Newsom and more react to ABC's decision

A wider campaign against dissent

According to The Wrap, Hayes cautioned that Kimmel's situation is only one aspect of a broader trend. He referred to several reports indicating that the administration is weighing the idea of using racketeering laws against protesters and especially targeting groups associated with some Democrats.

“This is an extreme campaign to suppress free speech and make the First Amendment irrelevant,” Hayes said. “This is a direct attempt to consolidate power over what Americans see or hear.”

FAQs:

Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended?

He was suspended over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect, combined with pressure from affiliates and Trump-appointed FCC chairman Brendan Carr.

What did Chris Hayes say about the suspension?

He said it is part of Trump’s authoritarian-style plan to silence dissent and consolidate control over the media.

How did Donald Trump respond?

The US President celebrated the decision, calling it “great news for America,” and hinted other late-night shows could be next.