National Hot Dog Day 2025 deals: From 7-Eleven to Portillo's, where to get freebies and discounts

Americans are celebrating National Hot Dog Day 2025 with pomp and fervor on Wednesday, July 16. This is the time when people across the United States remain busy searching for major discounts and offers on hot dogs to enjoy the meal with their family and friends. To make the celebrations even bigger, multiple fast food chains and convenience stores in different states are giving out hot dogs for free or at discounted prices, with a few of these deals lasting for the entire week and even the month, USA Today reported. National Hot Dog Day 2025 is being celebrated across the US on July 16.(Unsplash)

As per the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, “hot dog season” is considered the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, since Americans purchase nearly 38% of the year's hot dogs during this time. Altogether, this amasses sales worth $1.16 billion.

Official data from the council highlights that people in the US consume roughly seven billion hot dogs during this season, which translates to nearly 818 hot dogs every second. If you are one of those hunting for major hot dog deals in the US, here is a complete list of deals across the country.

National Hot Dog Day 2025: Major deals and discounts

7-Eleven: Pay just $2 and you can grab Big Bite hot dogs at 7-Eleven outlets through July 22. This offer is limited to members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs.

Dog Haus: Marking its 15th year with an extended celebration, Dog Haus is offering a free Haus Dog per person on July 16 to all members of the Haus Rewards loyalty program. Not just that, Haus Rewards members even get to buy one and get one Haus Dog free between July 17 and 31.

Circle K: By paying just $1, people get to purchase two roller grill hot dogs on the Circle K app. Check the official website for more details.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Gain 200 bonus points on the Freddy’s Rewards app while making a purchase for any hot dog items. The offer lasts till July 31.

Portillo's: Perks loyalty program members are getting $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs until July 20.

EG America: At the convenience stores, customers can purchase two hot dogs for $3 between July 14 and 20.

Shake Shack: Customers can buy two classic hot dogs or limited-time Flat Top Dogs for $8. This includes various topping choices as well. This offer remains available through August 11.

True Story: On July 16, people can pay for a 6-pack bundle of True Story Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Hot Dogs and get another one free. Make sure to enter HOTDOGS coupon at checkout while placing an order online.

Love's Travel Stops: On the Love's Connect App, Americans get a free hot dog each day until July 18.

Sheetz: On purchasing 10 gallons of gas or more in a single transaction, people can get two free hot dogs. The offer is available from July 16 through July 22.

Sonic Drive-In: For July 2025, people get bargains for National Hot Dog Month while making a purchase using the Sonic App. This includes offers like $1 Corn Dog, $2 All-American Dog, as well as the $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney.

FAQs:

1. Is Sonic doing anything for Hot Dog Day?

Yes, Sonic Drive-In offers $1 Corn Dog, $2 All-American Dog and a $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney until the end of July.

2. Is today National Hot Dog Day?

In the US, residents are marking National Hot Dog Day on July 16.

3. Are Costco hot dogs still $1?

The offer is not available anymore.